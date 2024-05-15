Saraya (fka Paige) set to appear on major show amid AEW in-ring absence

AEW star Saraya (FKA Paige) is set to appear in a project outside the promotion. This would be an appearance on MTV's Catfish reality series for its current season.

She previously starred in Santa's Little Helper in 2015 alongside The Miz, and the movie Fighting with My Family is based on her real-life family's story. Recently, she has been working some backstage segments in AEW and was around for Harley Cameron's return to the ring last week on Dynamite. As for her own in-ring career, she hasn't competed since early February.

PWInsider revealed that a source from Viacom, a major mass media company, mentioned that Saraya would be appearing on Catfish and would be filming for a certain episode. There are no specific details as to when this will be and the nature of her appearance on the show.

Saraya recently filed for a trademark

The former AEW Women's World Champion recently filed for a trademark, specifically for her name, "Saraya."

The trademark can cover several other categories in the entertainment industry in addition to covering her in-ring name. She could have done this to prepare for potential projects outside the ring, as the trademark application mentions science fiction and spy film genres.

A list of the coverages of the trademark can be seen below.

"Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of a film series in the field of science fiction; Entertainment services in the nature of a spy film series; Entertainment services in the nature of a spy television series; Entertainment services in the nature of a television series in the field of science fiction; Entertainment services in the nature of a thriller film series; Entertainment services in the nature of a thriller television series."

Aside from plans for her in-ring career and her appearance on Catfish, it remains to be seen what other projects are in store for the British star this year. Fans will have to stay tuned for more announcements coming from her.

