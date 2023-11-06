Scrapped plans due to AEW star Bryan Danielson's latest injury disclosed - Reports

Bryan Danielson, unfortunately, suffered yet another injury while competing inside the ring. According to a recent report, the development derailed creative plans in AEW and another top promotion.

The American Dragon has suffered multiple injuries since debuting in AEW at All Out 2021. He recently hurt his orbital bone in a match, sidelining him from active competition for the second time this year. He previously sustained a forearm injury at the 2023 Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso recently claimed that many sources have indicated that Bryan Danielson's injury affected his plans for NJPW Power Struggle. The former world champion was originally set to challenge Kazuchika Okada in person. However, because of his injury, the AEW star couldn't be present at the venue. Instead, Danielson called out The Rainmaker via a pre-taped promo.

While Danielson will need some time to recover, he could return to action early, sporting a protective mask. Many wrestlers, including The Undertaker, have done the same after suffering a similar injury in the past.

AEW stars like Bryan Danielson suffering injuries have negatively affected booking plans

In recent months, All Elite Wrestling's roster has been marred by injuries. At the time of writing, not only Bryan Danielson but other stars like Adam Cole, Jamie Hayter, PAC, Bandido, and Thunder Rosa are sidelined due to different health issues.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, all the injuries have harmed booking plans, resulting in many angles and storylines being scrapped.

"The injury situation has greatly affected the booking as so many plans are made and have to be changed, and when they are changed, it’s start from scratch and develop new plans, especially since Danielson, Cole, and Jon Moxley were all figured into key things and so much had to be changed which created a domino effect on all the plans," wrote Dave Meltzer in his report.

There is no concrete return timetable for many of the abovementioned performers. Danielson, however, is scheduled to compete at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in January 2024. Hence, he could return to in-ring action before the high-profile show.

