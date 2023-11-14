Serena Deeb's AEW status revealed after rumors of alleged backstage heat - Reports

Serena Deeb has reportedly returned backstage after her rumored disagreement with AEW management. The 37-year-old star has been absent from the promotion since October 2022.

It was reported that the star was vocal about her matches and the time the latter got on TV and pointed fingers at the promotion's management and even Tony Khan. The 37-year-old star was furious because she claimed her TV time was altered without her knowledge.

According to the latest reports of Fightful, the star has returned backstage at Collision. The latter is seemingly 'regular' during the Collision shows.

The former NWA Women's Champion seems to have finally settled their differences with the company.

Serena Deebs talks about Cody Rhodes' advice in AEW

During Cody Rhodes' time in AEW, he helped and motivated multiple talents. One of the stars he advised is Serena.

While speaking to The Flagship, Deeb revealed that Rhodes helped her to adapt to a coaching role.

"I want to give a shout out to Cody Rhodes because Cody always believed in me and would say to me, ‘You’re my coach, I want you as my coach.’ He always put me in that role for him and showed me that respect. That was really, really huge for me and I really appreciated that. When I’m not wrestling, I do want to be coaching but I’ve been doing more wrestling," said Serena Deeb. [H/T - The Flagship]

The 37-year-old star wrestled her last match in October 2022 at Dark: Elevation, where she defeated Haley J. Fans have been craving for the latter's return for a year now.

When do you think Serena Deeb will return to the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

