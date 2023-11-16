Speculation on how Tony Khan will beat WWE to sign one of the hottest free agents in 2024

Tony Khan has been very open about seeing AEW as competition to WWE, and across 2023 he's gone to war with the promotion many times. According to some speculation, Khan might just be able to beat WWE to signing Will Ospreay.

Over the past two years, Ospreay has begun to draw attention from the American wrestling industry. With his many accomplishments in Japan and his contract set to expire next year, it seems like he might start a bidding war between AEW and WWE.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated on how Khan could end up beating WWE to the punch.

"The basic gist is that Tony Khan does have the one thing that he can offer Will that WWE doesn't have. WWE can outbid him for money. But the one thing that AEW can do is, they've got Wembley and they've got a world championship, and there's an easy, natural, great storyline. There's a million ways to get to it." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Tony Khan recently announced that he has another surprise signing for this weekend's AEW Full Gear. Since Will Ospreay will only be a free agent next year, it's unlikely that he'll be the surprise debut.

MJF claims Tony Khan is trying his "hardest" to keep him in AEW

Friedman has become one of the hottest stars in pro wrestling today, and the AEW World Champion continues to tease his own "2024 Bidding War." During an interview with Sports Illustrated, MJF addressed his potential jump to WWE.

"Tony Khan is definitely trying his hardest to keep me here," said Friedman. "There are a lot of things about All Elite Wrestling that I like, but there are also a lot of things about WWE that I like. What I’m most interested in is money." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Only time will tell whether or not Friedman will continue his career in AEW or not. However, with Will Ospreay also on the market next year, the two men could have an interesting feud going into their individual bidding wars.

