Talent from multiple promotions present backstage at AEW All In 2024 - Reports

AEW All In 2024 has come and gone, and the show featured multiple surprises, including performances from talent outside the company. A new report has revealed that several UK promotions had representatives backstage at Wembley Stadium.

Revolution Pro Wrestling's Michael Oku made his AEW debut in a dark match at last Wednesday's Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales. At All In, NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. represented British Strong Style in the Casino Gauntlet Match. But other independent wrestlers were featured in minor roles at the big event, as well.

According to Fightful Select, RevPro's owner, Andy Quildan, was invited to the show by All Elite Wrestling. Many of the UK's top independent talents from RevPro, PROGRESS, and Riot Cabaret were backstage, with some serving as extras and security. Notably, Chuck Mambo was the cameraman who was laid out by Will Ospreay's Hidden Blade.

According to Fightful, Ricky Knight was there for his aunt Saraya's segment. The former Paige also appeared at RevPro's 12th Anniversary show in London on Saturday to support the youngest member of the Knight wrestling family.

AEW is interested in RevPro sensation Michael Oku

Although Revolution Pro's Michael Oku competed in a dark match at last week's Dynamite, Fightful Select has reported that neither he nor Amira have been offered deals by AEW yet.

All Elite Wrestling is said to have major interest in Michael Oku, whose famous match with Will Ospreay in February catapulted him to superstardom in the eyes of many fans. Oku recently addressed the rumors of his potential signing and expressed interest in the possibility:

"My honest thought is that it’s very cool that those rumors exist and that they can be believed. AEW is a company that I would like to work for and it’s cool that I’ve had a lot of experiences working with a lot of their talent or working close to them if you include the Jericho cruise as well," he said.

The young promotion has signed several top free agents in 2024 and looks to be expanding its operations, with several international shows scheduled for next year. Whether the company continues to bring in more talent remains to be seen.

