The latest on whether WWE has contacted AEW for Sting [Reports]

The latest media report provided an update on whether WWE approached AEW for Sting to appear at an upcoming event. A wrestling legend has expressed his desire to have The Icon by his side.

It was announced earlier this year that Lex Luger would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Luger recently expressed his desire to have both DDP and Sting beside him during his induction on April 18. However, The Icon is currently under contract with AEW.

Meanwhile, speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he last heard that no one from WWE, creatively led by Triple H, tried to contact AEW for The Vigilante to be at the Hall of Fame event.

"I don't know anything as far as eight or nine days. I would say the last I heard about this, and at that point of time, I do know that no one in WWE tried to contact AEW about the availability of Sting. So they may just have said, 'We're not going to do it, and it's on them rather than call up and trying to negotiate it,' I don't know," he said.

Dave Meltzer further speculated that Lex Luger might have been asked to keep quiet about it.

"We're getting pretty close and those discussions, in my mind, should've happened probably starting a week ago, maybe two weeks ago, and they may have started. I have no indication that they have, and obviously, he [Lex Luger] hasn't because he suggested that he never heard back. So he may be told to keep quiet, or he may literally have asked and they didn't get back to him." [13:46-14:58]

Tony Khan on the rumors of Sting potentially appearing at the WWE Hall of Fame 2025

AEW President Tony Khan was recently asked whether he would allow Sting to induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking on the Dynasty media call, Khan stated that he wasn't sure about the same, as he hadn't heard anything about that from The Icon during their last meeting.

The WWE Hall of Fame event is still a few days away, and fans will have to wait and see if The Icon will make his return to the Stamford-based promotion to induct his friend, Lex Luger.

If you take quotes from the first half, please credit the Wrestling Observer Radio and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

