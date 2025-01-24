Tony Khan rejected offer to purchase major promotion - Reports

AEW CEO Tony Khan is a huge fan of professional wrestling. He also knows a thing or two about acquiring wrestling promotions as he purchased Ring of Honor and made it AEW's sister promotion in 2022. Some recent reports reveal that Khan also had a chance to buy TNA Wrestling in 2018.

TNA Wrestling has had an interesting time for the last decade or so. The promotion has seen its highest and lowest points. They finally seem to be in a stable position after recently inking a multi-year deal with WWE. However, TNA seemingly planned to sell the promotion to an interesting name in 2018.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TNA approached Tony Khan to buy the promotion but the All Elite Honcho rejected the offer. The promotion also tried to get former President Scott D'Amore to sell the company last year but he passed on the offer:

"TNA attempted to sell to Tony Khan in 2018. They also had talks about a year ago with Scott D’Amore about selling, but turned D’Amore’s offer down." [H/T: WON]

Vince Russo recently sent an interesting message to Tony Khan

The AEW CEO is often dragged around for his controversial booking and WWE veteran Vince Russo has made some surprising remarks about Khan. In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Russo hilariously thanked Khan for being the only entertaining thing about All Elite Wrestling. He claimed that TK's appearances in interviews and media scrums are great content.

"As an absolute shoot, I thank him every single show. I swear, I am not lying to you man, as far as AEW is concerned to me, Tony Khan is the only entertaining thing about that company. Like honestly the scrums and his interviews and the things that he says, the hugs. I find that great, great, great content. And I am being dead serious." [4:30 onwards]

The fans will have to wait and see if Khan has some changes planned for All Elite Wrestling programming in 2025.

