Tony Khan and WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reportedly have an agreement with each other

Cody Rhodes is currently one of the biggest superstars in WWE but was once a close confidant of Tony Khan. According to reports, the two are still keeping an important promise.

The American Nightmare's AEW exit was shocking to many fans, and initially, many believed it was all a work. However, once Cody made his WWE WrestleMania return, it was secured. Recently the star did a documentary about his career for the Stamford-based promotion but left out an important part; why he didn't re-sign with AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there's an agreement between Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan to keep the details behind his exit a secret.

"As expected, because of the agreement made with Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan when he left, there were no real details about why he left AEW in the WWE-produced documentary that came out on 7/31."

Creating the original All In with The Elite is still close to Cody Rhodes' heart

Before AEW kicked off, the future EVPs of the promotion came together and held the All In pay-per-view. The event eventually gave way to the creation of AEW, and many of the stars who competed became the first signees.

In an interview with Forbes, The American Nightmare admitted that even though he headlined WrestleMania, he will always be known for All In.

"All In is probably going to be remembered as a bigger part of my personal legacy. We changed the business forever—myself, Matt and Nick [Jackson]—in terms of wrestler pay and just giving wrestlers another place to work, and I’ll always be proud of what we accomplished together." [H/T Forbes]

Could Cody Rhodes someday return to AEW after realizing his dream of becoming WWE Champion? Only time will tell, but at this stage, it seems like The American Nightmare is still on good terms with the All Elite promotion.

