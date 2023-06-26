If there is one thing that has plagued AEW over the past year, it's backstage drama. But it seems that two top stars of the company are trying to mend fences with people they might have upset.

The stars in question are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. The duo is close friends with CM Punk and has lately found themselves in the middle of a lot of backstage drama.

Punk famously had an altercation with The Elite after the 2022 All Out pay-per-view. Given their friendship with The Straight Edge Superstar, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have reportedly been at odds with certain members of the locker room. However, they are looking to turn that around.

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, FTR has gone out of its way to try and make things right with fellow All Elite Wrestling stars.

“FTR worked really hard on [working things out]. They went out of their way to get that done. There was stuff there, of course, but it was not nearly as bad of an issue as it was with Punk. It was much easier to mend, so that’s all taken care of.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Dax Harwood has also doubled down on the idea that there is no drama in the AEW locker room. He recently fired shots at a top star who reportedly left Dynamite on June 21 in a "bad mood" because CM Punk was in the building.

FTR suffered a major loss on AEW Collision

There have only been two episodes of AEW Collision at the time of writing. But on both shows, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood found themselves in the main event.

FTR and CM Punk defeated Bullet Club Gold and Samoa Joe on the June 17 edition of the show. But sadly for CMFTR, they couldn't replicate their success on last week's show.

Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns defeated CM Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks in a hard-hitting eight-man tag team match. Following the bout, Punk grabbed the microphone to take responsibility for the loss, promising the team would return better than ever.

