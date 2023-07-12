Top free agent to snub WWE and debut in AEW as The Elite's mystery partner at Blood and Guts? Hints are there

Amid the rumors of him heading to WWE, multiple hints suggest a top free agent could instead debut on AEW, revealing himself as a mystery partner for The Elite at Blood and Guts.

As the Blood and Guts match between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club approaches, speculations are running wild regarding the mystery partners expected to join each team. The upcoming match would be a culmination of the ongoing bloodthirsty feud between both factions.

The BCC has Jon Moxley, Claudio Castangoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Konosuke Takeshita on their side. They are yet to reveal their fifth and final member. On the other hand, The Elite with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page are also looking for a fifth man to be locked inside.

As per the ongoing rumors and speculations, the mystery partner for The Elite could be a major surprise. In fact, following his defeat against BCC at Double or Nothing PPV, Kenny Omega teased the arrival of a top free agent whom both WWE and AEW are interested to sign.

That man is none other than the former NJPW legend, Kota Ibushi. Earlier, the 41-year-old was rumored to be heading to the Stamford-based promotion. However, a recent report suggests that he could appear at AEW Blood and Guts in some capacity after multiple talks with the company's higher-ups.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Talent spoken with are of belief that he’d be joining AEW in some capacity, specifically for the upcoming Blood & Guts



A source close to Ibushi in Japan said he’s planning to work the upcoming AEW show



- @FightfulSelect Conversations have taken place between Kota Ibushi & AEWTalent spoken with are of belief that he’d be joining AEW in some capacity, specifically for the upcoming Blood & GutsA source close to Ibushi in Japan said he’s planning to work the upcoming AEW show Conversations have taken place between Kota Ibushi & AEW Talent spoken with are of belief that he’d be joining AEW in some capacity, specifically for the upcoming Blood & GutsA source close to Ibushi in Japan said he’s planning to work the upcoming AEW show- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/09jXXPVirn

Did Kota Ibushi snub WWE after the conditions he put before signing with the company?

After the NJPW contract of Kota Ibushi expired on February 1st of this year, major wrestling promotions were interested to sign him, as per reports. In fact, Triple H was also reportedly interested to sign the Japanese legend.

According to Dark Puroresu Flowsion on Twitter, Ibushi put some conditions on the Stamford-based promotion before agreeing to join. The source revealed that they talked to Ibushi, and here is what they reported:

"If the WWE allowed him to also train & create the next generation of wrestlers at the performance center. Among having some high profile matches. He would most certainly work with WWE."

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kota Ibushi has told me. If the WWE allowed him to also train & create the next generation of wrestlers at the performance center. Among having some high profile matches. He would most certainly work with WWE. Kota Ibushi has told me. If the WWE allowed him to also train & create the next generation of wrestlers at the performance center. Among having some high profile matches. He would most certainly work with WWE. https://t.co/TxhtQVgq3W

Moreover, if the reports are to be believed, the possibility of Kota Ibushi showing up on WWE could still not be ruled out. However, the former NJPW champion becoming All Elite seems more likely to happen, considering the rumors and hints.

Where do you think Kota Ibushi is heading amid his free agency? Let us know in the comments section below.

