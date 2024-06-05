AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Blue Arena in Loveland, CO. The company is planning a big show as All Elite Wrestling continues building toward Forbidden Door 2024, but the live crowd will be missing a certain major star this week.

Will Ospreay has been a wrestling machine since making his debut as a full-time AEW talent at Revolution 2024. The Aerial Assassin has quickly risen up the ranks, capturing the International Championship and wowing fans with his hard-hitting style.

Ospreay recently managed to become the number one contender for Swerve Strickland's AEW World Championship, and the two will meet in the main event of Forbidden Door on Long Island later this month. Before the final build to that show gets underway, however, the 31-year-old is taking a little break.

According to Fightful Select, Will Ospreay is not scheduled to appear on tonight's Dynamite. The Aerial Assassin has been going hard since Double or Nothing, but it seems that he's going to spend this week at home. It was also noted that he is expected to return to TV next week.

Ospreay still resides in the UK and has to make the grueling flight back and forth every week for television. That being the case, many of his fans have been supportive of him taking time off every now and then.

Will Ospreay opens up on choosing AEW over WWE

When it was revealed that Will Ospreay was set to leave NJPW, reports began circulating of major interest from the top promotions in the United States: WWE, AEW, and TNA.

The Commonwealth Kingpin has previously expressed his love for TNA, but he ultimately chose All Elite Wrestling. Ospreay addressed his choice in a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez:

"It was also just like, ‘What’s is going to be best for me and what is going to be best for my family.' But I knew what the answer was, in terms of like — you have to hear everybody out, man, because you never know. I can’t say it enough, of how happy I am that I get to be a part of AEW and how proud I am to be a part of this system and a part of this locker room."

Ospreay has quickly become one of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion and is now set to challenge for the World Championship at Forbidden Door 2024. Many are speculating that the 'Billy GOAT' will walk into All In as the champ this August, but Swerve Strickland may not be such an easy opponent to defeat.

