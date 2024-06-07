Top star was unhappy with AEW over big reason; could leave the company soon - Reports

A top AEW star is reportedly unhappy and is looking to depart from Tony Khan's promotion. The star in question is none other than Penta El Zero Miedo.

Pentagon Jr., along with Rey Fenix, has been a part of AEW ever since the company started in 2019. He is a former AEW World Trios Champion with PAC and Fenix (The Death Triangle). However, Penta's contract is reportedly set to expire between August and September 2024, and the latter will be exploring other options.

In a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Penta was upset about not being allowed to work on shows with CMLL stars. Meltzer further revealed that the AEW star was looking to buy the rights to his name if he potentially moves to the WWE in the future.

"Penta was unhappy some time back when he wasn’t allowed on shows with CMLL talent, but to a degree that looks like it’s been worked out. Tony Khan indicated he was confident Penta would stay with the promotion. Others have said Penta was looking at buying the rights to his name, to make sure he could take the gimmick to WWE if necessary. The belief in other circles is Penta is looking at exploring his options when his current deal expires.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Gunther once received a painful chop from AEW star Penta El Zero M

The King of the Ring Gunther dismantles his opponents with vicious chops. However, The Ring General has also been on the receiving end of some brutal chops in his illustrious career. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2023, Gunther revealed that Pentagon Jr. gave him the most painful chop of his career during the wXw World Tag Team League tournament.

"I was shocked one time – I remember I wrestled in Germany back then. I was wrestling Pentagon, actually, and I chopped him, and he chopped me once, and I was bleeding right away. It was like, 'What? What is going on?' Some of the Mexican colleagues are gonna say they chop like it's, the movement is a little bit like it's a whip, if that makes sense. It's because they chop from overhand, and most of them do. That is painful, I gotta say." [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

Gunther is set to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam after winning the King of the Ring tournament. It will be interesting to see if The Ring General emerges victorious at The Biggest Party of the Summer.