Triple H and WWE under the impression they won't be able to sign massive AEW star next year - Reports

WWE has been firing on all cylinders right now, thanks to Triple H, who's doing a tremendous job steering the creative ship. However, the company appears to have a hiring freeze in place, which cost them some of the top free agents who AEW signed in a heartbeat.

The year 2024 could be an exciting time on the wrestling calendar and could even ignite a bidding war between the two companies should some bigwigs seek free agency. Chief among them is Kenny Omega, who's been the heart and soul of AEW since day one.

The Cleaner's contract was originally supposed to expire at the end of 2023. But his lengthy spell on the sidelines has prompted the company to add extra time to his deal.

Omega and the other members of The Elite are yet to sign a contract extension, which has fueled speculation of their potential WWE move. Fans have since been pondering whether The Best Bout Machine would follow Cody Rhodes' footsteps and go to the global juggernaut.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently learned that Kenny Omega was on WWE's radar for next year, but that has gone cold as they believe that he is staying with AEW:

"We do know from a WWE standpoint that months ago they had the impression they had a good shot at [Kenny] Omega in 2024 and he was the most coveted of all the guys being talked about like Jay White and the others. That has gone cold so they do believe he’s staying with AEW."

What does AEW star Kenny Omega have to say about rumors of his WWE signing?

WWE has reportedly been interested in Kenny Omega and The Elite for a long time. However, the former AEW World Champion has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

While speaking on Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Omega finally addressed the rumors in a very subtle way possible:

"The first thing that came into my mind wasn't a title, wasn't some kind of accolade. I feel like whatever I can contribute to wrestling, I want to be able to help people in the next generation realize their potential as quick as possible or quicker than I was able to. If I can help give anyone advice or push them into a certain direction that can lead to something good for them, career-wise, down the road, that is where I like to see myself. I don't feel like I have too many goals or aspirations of my own anymore," he said.

Omega last wrestled at AEW Blood and Guts special, which saw him reunite with Kota Ibushi to reform The Golden Lovers. The Elite defeated The Blackpool Combat Club, PAC, and Konosuke Takeshita after Jon Moxley surrendered.

In the aftermath, The Cleaner cut a strong-worded promo saying he is hopeful of seeing Ibushi in AEW. He added that he would go wherever The Elite goes. Has Omega teased leaving All Elite Wrestling? Only time will tell.

