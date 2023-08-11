The card for AEW All In on August 27th at Wembley Stadium is slowly starting to take shape, and it seems like two huge matches could be announced next week if reports are to be believed.

Since the end of the feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite, The BCC have turned their attention to Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends, with Jon Moxley taking a particular interest in Cassidy's AEW International Championship.

Meanwhile, Chris Jericho has reached a crossroads in his career. He could be joining forces with Don Callis, only adding fuel to the rumors that he could potentially be facing Will Ospreay, a man Callis helped out at Forbidden Door.

According to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the fate of all of these men when it comes to All In could be decided in the next seven days. AEW was unable to incorporate either Will Ospreay or a returning Eddie Kingston due to their participation in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament.

"If the rumored Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Eddie Kingston & Orange Cassidy & ? match is accurate, those would likely be announced or at least strongly teased this weekend since Kingston and Ospreay will be available on Wednesday." said Dave Meltzer.

Both Ospreay and Kingston will be in Japan over the weekend as the G1 Climax tournament comes to an end, with Ospreay in particular having a very busy schedule as he is one of only four men still left in the tournament.

What other matches have been confirmed for AEW All In?

At the time of writing, AEW All In is just over two weeks away, and there already are some huge matches confirmed for All Elite Wrestling's debut in the United Kingdom.

The show will be main evented by MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. The two men will have to put their blossoming friendship to one side in order to be the top guy in All Elite Wrestling.

FTR and The Young Bucks will finally have their rubber match over the AEW Tag Team Championships, while Hikaru Shida will defend the Women's Championship against Toni Storm and two other opponents that will be confirmed in the coming days.

The fans in London will also get to see Sting in action as he teams up with Darby Allin to take on Swerve Strickland and AR Fox of the Mogul Embassy in the first-ever Tag Team Coffin Match.

