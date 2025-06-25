Unfortunate update on Cope (fka Edge) AEW's return - Reports

Cope (fka Edge) has been absent from the ring for a while. New potential details have now come to light regarding his impending return.

The Rated-R Superstar was betrayed by FTR at Dynasty 2025. Since then, he has been away from TV, while FTR has continued their heel run. It was recently reported that Cope was set to make his return before All In: Texas and was due for a huge match on the show.

Another report suggested that there were creative plans for him to team up with Christian Cage to take on FTR at All In, but the storyline was postponed since Cage wanted to "flesh out" his ongoing program with The Patriarchy. This has left fans wondering about the Hall of Famer's return to the ring.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about the multi-time WWE Champion's comeback. He responded that the former Edge was supposed to return a month ago, but things haven't been going according to plan since the creative team delayed his reunion with Christian Cage to allow The Patriarchy's storyline to play out.

Matt Cardona opened up about his dream match with Cope (fka Edge)

When The Rated-R Superstar was the TNT Champion, he regularly defended the title as part of the Cope Open. One of his title defenses was against Matt Cardona on the March 30, 2024, episode of Collision. It was a dream match for The Indy God since he went up against his mentor.

During an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Matt Cardona acknowledged that it was his dream match, and he still got goosebumps thinking about it. Cardona joked that AEW didn't love it since he was never offered a job.

"I guess AEW didn't love it because I never got a job," Cardona said. "But seriously, it was my dream match, and it was a great moment. I'm forever grateful for that match with Adam Copeland. I think just walking down that aisle—I'm getting goosebumps right now, you can't tell because I'm wearing this custom suit—but it was like, ‘Wow, it worked. Everything I've been doing, it's working, it worked.’ Validation, is that the right word?"

It will be interesting to see whether the former stablemates lock horns again.

