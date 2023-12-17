Update on AEW’s interest in signing Roman Reigns’ cousin after recent visit - Reports

Recently, one of Roman Reigns' cousins was spotted backstage at an AEW show, and he met several key roster members. This has led to speculation about whether he could join the promotion instead of reuniting with his cousins.

The name in question is Zilla Fatu, the son of WWE icon Umaga, who has been making waves as the next big thing in wrestling. He was with Booker T's Reality of Wrestling but has since departed from the school, leaving him as a free agent. He was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite, where he met the likes of Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, and Nick Wayne.

Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select reported that despite his appearance backstage, there were no talks within AEW regarding signing Zilla Fatu. It also remains to be seen whether WWE will be the ones to sign him and possibly pair him with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

The Usos once teased Zilla Fatu joining Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

A year ago, when The Bloodline was at its greatest, the Usos teased having their sights on one of their cousins as a member of the faction sometime along the road. This was Zilla Fatu.

Around that time, it was revealed that Zilla was signing with Booker T's Reality of Wrestling School. They had a simple reaction to this, teasing that he would be the future of pro wrestling and a potential next big member of The Bloodline.

"He’s up next," The Usos tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Now, considering that The Bloodline is down to three members, following Jey Uso cutting ties with them, this could be the right time for them to increase their ranks and secure their future with a young talent like Zilla Fatu.

With Roman Reigns recently choosing Solo Sikoa to be his successor as Tribal Chief, Zilla could be a part of that future and continue the legacy of the next generation of The Bloodline should the time come.

What are your thoughts on Zilla Fatu being added to the Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.