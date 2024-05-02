Update on Kenny Omega's return to AEW Dynamite - Reports

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been off TV for quite a while. Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis back in December 2023 but is advertised to make his return tonight on AEW Dynamite. A new report has just revealed what fans can expect from The Best Bout Machine.

Things have gone off the rails for All Elite Wrestling in Kenny Omega's absence. Last week on Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan was shockingly attacked by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks. He's now recovering and running the company remotely.

Khan has teased that a potential on-screen authority figure could soon appear, and AEW happens to be in Kenny Omega's hometown of Winnipeg tonight. The Cleaner has been advertised to make his return at the show, but Fightful Select is reporting that fans shouldn't get their hopes up for any in-ring action.

According to Fightful, Omega is not expected to wrestle tonight and was added to the show to increase ticket sales in his hometown. While he could end up confronting The Young Bucks as a fellow EVP, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Expand Tweet

Kenny Omega will reportedly undergo surgery

It could be a while longer before fans get to see Kenny Omega return to the ring. The 40-year-old suffered a major health scare late last year, and his diverticulitis has reportedly not cleared up through rehab and healthy eating.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega is likely to undergo surgery. Despite The Cleaner's attempts to avoid a procedure, it seems to be a necessary step before he can continue his wrestling career.

Kenny recently gave an update on his status while streaming on Twitch, providing clarity on his current situation:

"Aside from feeling sensitive to the touch, for a quick second, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, is it possible I'm able to go back without surgery?' Nah. The first time I take someone's double foot stomp, even if it's Marko Stunt or Riho, something is probably going to blow. Even if Dobby walks on my belly, that's a 21-pound cat."

It's unclear whether Omega will get physical tonight, but after being kicked out of The Elite by The Young Bucks, it's likely there will be a confrontation of some kind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback