AEW is dealing with a rash of injuries and absent stars as it barrels toward this year's All In event. A new update has just revealed some info on three missing talents.
All Elite Wrestling has been without the services of Wardlow, Keith Lee, and Luchasaurus for an extended period. While the latter two have been out of action since last year, Lee hasn't been since he was pulled from AEW Worlds End 2023 due to an undisclosed injury.
A recent update revealed that Wardlow was cleared to return but had landed a television role that will keep him off Tony Khan's shows for a while longer. Meanwhile, Sean Ross Sapp revealed in a Q&A on Fightful Select that he couldn't speak to Keith Lee's current status. Not much has been heard about the big man since his surgeries in January 2024.
As for Luchasaurus, the masked star was hospitalized with pneumonia last September. Sapp revealed that he was backstage at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9 and was ready if the company needed him.
Keith Lee gives update on his health amid AEW absence
Fans have been concerned about Keith Lee since it was revealed that he underwent double surgery in January 2024. The 40-year-old is beloved in AEW, but he hasn't had many opportunities to shine due to his health issues.
A fan reached out to the Limitless star last week on X/Twitter, and Lee surprisingly responded with a jovial message. He claimed that he was doing well and had confidence that he'd be able to return to action:
"You have my appreciation. I am quite well! Only time will tell when or where, but I am confident that time will come. Have patience my friend. Lead with Love. Be well," Keith Lee wrote.
Lee is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Swerve Strickland, but the two never got to finish their storyline together. Whether he confronts Swerve after returning remains to be seen.