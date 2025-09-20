Update On WWE's Shameful Internal Name For Tony Khan

WWE recently made headlines after news broke of a problematic name by which AEW's Tony Khan is reportedly referred to internally in the sports entertainment juggernaut. An update on the subject has now emerged, disputing the aforementioned claim.All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its upcoming major international event, All Out: Toronto, set to air this weekend. The pay-per-view will be airing on the same day, however, as WWE's latest PLE, Wrestlepalooza 2025. The two shows were set to go head-to-head initially, but the Tony Khan-led promotion announced earlier this month that they would be moving All Out to an afternoon starting time.Amid growing anticipation surrounding Wrestlepalooza 2025 and All Out: Toronto, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter began making the rounds on social media, claiming that individuals in the World Wrestling Entertainment refer to All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan as &quot;snowman&quot; backstage. Now, Fightful Select has provided an update on the shocking moniker, noting that individuals in the Triple H-led company have denied the existence of any such nickname for TK. Ringside News has reported the same.It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for AEW All Out 2025.Match card for WWE WrestlepaloozaWorld Wrestling Entertainment will stage its upcoming premium live event, Wrestlepalooza 2025, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, this coming Saturday. The main card of the show comprises five matches featuring some of the promotion's biggest names (including a former AEW Champion), as listed below:John Cena vs. Brock LesnarThe Usos vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker of The VisionCM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch [Mixed Tag Team Match]Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer [For the vacant Women's World Championship]Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre [Undisputed WWE Championship Match]Wrestlepalooza will mark AJ Lee's return to active competition in the company for the first time in over a decade.