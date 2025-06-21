AEW has gone through several changes this year, and Tony Khan is reportedly more hands-on with his company's product than he has been in years. Now, there's speculation that he could expand the popular Continental Classic Tournament with a women's edition.

The Continental Classic, or C2, has become one of All Elite Wrestling's most acclaimed annual traditions. The round-robin tournament, which takes inspiration from NJPW's prestigious G1, takes place throughout the last few months of the year, with the winner claiming the Continental Championship.

This year's C2 should see some changes, as the Continental Title is set to be unified with the International Championship when Kenny Omega faces Kazuchika Okada at next month's All In: Texas pay-per-view. Meanwhile, fans have been clamoring for a women's version of the tournament.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp addressed the speculation in a Q&A on Fightful Select. He said that, while he didn't know when it would happen, he believed that the women of AEW would eventually get their own Continental Classic. Owing to the roster's size and increased spotlight on the women's division, fans shouldn't be surprised if Tony Khan introduces it later this year.

Tony Khan doesn't want to get back in the wrestling ring

It's rare for the owner of a wrestling company to climb inside the ring himself, although several have before, most notably Vince McMahon. Tony Khan has also ventured into the squared circle, although not by choice.

In early 2024, Khan welcomed Jack Perry back to television after a long suspension. However, it turned out to be a trap, with Perry and The Young Bucks ambushing the AEW President and hitting him with a Meltzer Driver and knocking him out (in storyline).

Khan was even seen wearing a neck brace at last year's NFL Draft due to the heinous attack. In a recent conversation with Yahoo! Finance, the All Elite Chief revealed that he had no intention of getting back in the ring:

"The spike piledriver—they’re still doing that? Yeah, it’s banned in several states. It’s illegal in the state of Tennessee; it’s illegal in Mexico. I don’t want to necessarily get into the ring. My one time, I got tricked and attacked in the ring, is enough to keep me out for life."

Tony Khan has a massive roster and plenty of rivalries to manage, so it's unlikely he'll have to get his hands dirty anytime soon. Whether the AEW President is ever dragged into another physical confrontation remains to be seen.

