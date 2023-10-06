War between AEW and WWE will become even more one-sided - Reports

The heat between WWE and AEW has seemingly increased within the past few months, and according to a source close to Dave Meltzer, the Stamford-based promotion is in for a major advantage.

The Monday Night Wars was an exciting time in pro wrestling history and resulted in both WCW and WWF doing crazy things to compete. Since 2019, AEW has often been compared to the Eric Bischoff-led promotion, but could it also follow suit and be absorbed by TKO someday soon?

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer explained that his source believes that the wrestling war between the two promotions will resemble the WWE vs. WCW rivalry:

"The claim is that a pipeline has developed and some of the younger AEW stars are already talking about leaving when their deals are up. Even in AEW there are people saying the same thing, that it’s known that people are looking to leave."

The report continued:

"The hope is that the number is few because the perception of AEW as the AAA league in wrestling (a baseball reference) would not be good for AEW. There will likely be movement in both directions as there has been, but WWE is interested in the key younger talent."

Many industry veterans have praised Jade Cargill's jump to the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, Matt Hardy commended the move and noted that she has much "untapped potential."

CM Punk's return to WWE seems to be more likely than before

The Second City Saint's AEW exit was one of the most controversial moves in the promotion this year and has led many of his fans to call for his return to WWE. Since departing from the Jacksonville-based promotion, Punk has not commented on his release or future plans.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that sources within WWE have spoken to CM Punk but have yet to come to a final deal. Sources close to the star also alleged that he intends to return to the Stamford-based promotion. Additionally, speculation is that his return will likely be during this year's Survivor Series in Chicago.

It remains to be seen whether Punk will return to the promotion, but fans of The Second City Saint clearly want to see him back in action. However, seeing if the roster welcomes him back after his issues within AEW will be interesting.

