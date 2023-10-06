Jade Cargill might not have made her WWE debut yet, but she has quickly become the center of attention in the wrestling world. And a decorated former WWE star, has now given his opinion on Cargill’s move to the company.

Cargill made the move after her contract with AEW expired. She had a dominant run in the promotion as the TBS Champion, before dropping the title to Kris Statlander at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, on May 28, 2023.

Speaking on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the deal between Jade Cargill and WWE. Hardy praised the superstar treatment she has been receiving since her signing and said Jade already seems like a big deal.

"I mean it's a good call... there's a ton of untapped potential in her. It's going to be really interesting to see how it plays out. I think if WWE is trying to treat her like a star, if they're trying to give her the biggest boost possible, to really have her blast off into superstardom... and they're doing it the right way, because she seems like a big deal." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

You can watch the full episode below:

Jade Cargill has the perfect look for WWE, according to Matt Hardy

In the same podcast, the 10-time tag team champion said that Cargill looks like a star. He also said her appearance is perfect for what WWE and Vince McMahon want from their top stars. He feels her look, along with her being a freak athlete, will fit in perfectly in the company.

"She has a look of a star. That, once again, I've said this about other guys too, like when it comes to like a female wrestler, she's Vince McMahon's perfect item, you know what I mean? Vince would love that look. I can tell you — a big, pretty girl, who's muscular, athletic, like a freak athlete. So it's going to be really interesting just to see how it goes," said Hardy. [H/T: WrestlingInc.com]

While everyone in the wrestling universe feels it's a perfect match between the company and the wrestler, we have yet to see the 31-year-old debut on television. It will be interesting to see whether Cargill lives up to everyone’s sky-high expectations.

Are you excited about seeing Jade in WWE? Who do you want her to face first? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give credit to "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with transcription credit to WrestlingInc.com if you use any quotes from this article.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.