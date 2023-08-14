Were CM Punk's shots at Hangman Page a work? Reports reveal the truth 

The very real beef between former AEW World Champions CM Punk and Hangman Page is in the news once again. But the question on everyone's lips is simple: is it a work, or is it a shoot?

For context, following the August 12th edition of AEW Collision, Punk and FTR were defeated in the show's main event by the House of Black. Following, Punk grabbed the microphone to cut a promo, only to spot a sign in the crowd saying 'Carolina is Hangman Country,' referring to Hangman Page.

Once he noticed the sign, Punk said that Hangman has his name because he is like the Hangman toys in the supermarket that no one buys, whereas Punk can sell toys, pop ratings, and move merchandise.

Expand Tweet

Since it's been so long since Punk and Page fell out, many people have wondered whether this could lead to a match between them. However, Fightful has confirmed that CM Punk shot from the hip, and his promo wasn't planned.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer also weighed in on the situation, stating that it makes everything worse whenever CM Punk does something like this. He also said there has been tension for a long time, but this off-air promo has brought details to light that have been swept under the rug for many months.

Hangman Page wasn't even allowed in the same building as CM Punk!

You know that a personal beef has reached a new level of hostility when the two men aren't even allowed in the same building. However, that's exactly what happened on August 12th.

Page was set to be backstage at AEW Collision to film a pre-taped promo that will air during this week's episode of Dynamite. However, when he got to the arena, he was told not to go in and that his promo will be filmed in a different building.

Expand Tweet

It was also reported that Matt Hardy and Christopher Daniels, the latter of which is AEW's Head of Talent Relations, were also not allowed in the building and that they have been told not to attend the shows for the past few weeks.

What do you think of this situation? Let us know in the comments section down below!

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here