WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson's future with AEW reportedly disclosed

There may be more to Mike Tyson's upcoming appearance in AEW than what meets the eye.

Tyson has always been a lover of wrestling. He is known for serving as the special referee during WrestleMania XIV's Steve Austin victory, which altered the course of Monday Night War in the 1990s. Additionally, Tyson competed on Monday Night Raw once in November 2010 when he teamed up with Chris Jericho to take on Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

With the Boxing Legend confirmed to appear on the upcoming episode of Rampage, fans are questioning what role 'Iron Mike' will play. A recent report from PWInsider claims that they have been informed that Mike Tyson's visit to AEW may not be a one-time event and that the agreement for Tyson to participate was made just a few days ago.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Mike Tyson coming back to AEW as Special Guest Commentator! #AEWRampage Mike Tyson coming back to AEW as Special Guest Commentator! #AEWRampage https://t.co/80HysjmEou

However, it remains to be seen what is next for Mike Tyson in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

The Boxing legend has previously appeared in AEW

Although Tyson was announced earlier to grace the All Elite show, his upcoming appearance is hardly his first for the company.

Mike has also previously made several appearances in Tony Khan's company. Tyson acted as a Special Enforcer to stop outside interference during Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood in April 2021.

There was an altercation between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. The second FTR member, Cash Wheeler, was then struck severely by Tyson. The legendary boxer was further made a member of the Inner Circle by Chris Jericho.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Mike Tyson along with Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort, among others, just showed up on AEW Dynamite (pro wrestling). Mike Tyson along with Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort, among others, just showed up on AEW Dynamite (pro wrestling). https://t.co/6JhpWC1uUU

As of now, Tyson is announced to be working as a commentator next week. Only time will tell if he will soon be embroiled in a bigger storyline.

Do you think Mike Tyson should join the AEW roster under contract? Will he be an asset to the All Elite shows? Sound off in the comment section below!

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes