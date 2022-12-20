"You never know what could happen" - AEW star teases major 'surprises' for Sasha Banks' in-ring return following 7-month WWE absence

Sasha Banks is set to appear at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and her apparent WWE departure has fans running wild with speculation. AEW's Rocky Romeo was recently questioned about the possibilities Banks has, and gave some insider information.

Sasha Banks' departure from WWE is all but confirmed. Many outlets have already reported that the star was released months ago despite the promotion being silent about it.

During his recent interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Rocky Romeo (who's scheduled to be at the same event) teased big things for Sasha Banks in NJPW and possibly even in AEW:

"I've heard a lot of rumors, but I can't confirm nor deny at this moment. Fingers crossed, you never know what could happen. There will definitely be surprises at the Tokyo Dome." (H/T: Fightful)

🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite "As of right now, Mercedes Mone/Mercedes Varnado fka Sasha Banks is DONE with WWE."



Sasha Banks has seemingly received plenty of support online, with many hoping to see her compete outside of WWE. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, where he detailed why he believes the promotion made the right call by parting ways with her.

While fans are clamoring for Sasha Banks to jump to AEW, Jim Cornette believes that it wouldn't bode well for Tony Khan

Tony Khan has received varied responses to the numerous stars he's signed over the past three years. While fan responses were mainly positive and enthusiastic at first, today Khan receives more criticism than anything for stacking his roster.

🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite Do you guys think Sasha Banks/Mercedes will join AEW on a permanent deal? Do you guys think Sasha Banks/Mercedes will join AEW on a permanent deal? https://t.co/cYLyUWbmIw

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran urged Tony Khan against signing The Boss:

"Tony has already spent his inheritance... the long-term contracts he has signed, these suckers are getting him for after the Punk debacle. Chris Jericho will be there till he is 62, Moxley is there with his wife and probably kids and dogs for years and years. If I was Tony I'd sign Mandy Rose, and let her do whatever she wants outside of one day a week." (02:58:09 onward)

At this time, Banks' AEW debut is merely speculation and there have been no official reports. Many fans, however, believe she's the advertised mystery tag team partner that's meant to team up with Saraya to take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

