"These suckers are getting him" - Wrestling veteran comments on why AEW shouldn't sign Sasha Banks following her potential WWE exit

The potential AEW signing of former WWE Champion Sasha Banks has generated a lot of hype. However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes the move will be a bad idea.

Sasha Banks is one of the biggest female names in the pro-wrestling community today. She became an even hotter topic when she walked out of WWE this year, leading to a wildfire of speculations.The dispute regarding creative decisions, which happened during Vince McMahon's management, still keeps both Naomi and Banks away from the promotion.

With both the stars being valuable in their own right, speculation of Tony Khan signing them has surfaced in the last few months. However, former WWE Manager Jim Cornette recently explained on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast why this would be ill-advised:

"Tony has already spent his inheritance... the long-term contracts he has signed, these suckers are getting him for after the Punk debacle, he is trying to rally his troops. Chris Jericho will be there till he is 62, Moxley is there with his wife and probably kids and dogs for years and years. If Sasha Banks wants that much money, then let her go to New Japan to get it. If I was Tony I'd sign Mandy Rose, andd let her do whatever she wants outside of one day a week 'come here and be on my TV show'" (2:58:09 - 2:58:49)

It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks will sign with AEW in the future.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell also believes AEW will not sign Sasha Banks

Jim Cornette's beliefs about Tony Khan's mindset regarding signing Sasha Banks are apparently shared by Dutch Mantell as well.

Given the Boss' status as a top performer, she understandably comes with a hefty price tag. On an episode of WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell cited the same reason for Sasha Banks' potentially not being signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"OK, if she got that big money in Japan, she's not going to AEW because Tony Khan, he's not going to roll over on that money. As this $100,000, that's a lot of moolah and he's not going to do it and I don't blame him," – said Mantell. (from 39:55 – 40:16)

While fans and veterans are still debating over the future of Sasha Banks, only time will tell what her next step will be.

