RVD could finally retire against someone he faced 26 years ago on his WWE debut

WWE legend Rob Van Dam has had a lengthy career and, at one point, was one of the biggest names on the roster. With speculation of Jeff Hardy's imminent retirement and the 26th anniversary of their first match, The Charismatic Enigma should be the one to retire Mr. PPV.

Both men are currently in what could really only be the last few years of their active pro wrestling careers. Over the past few decades, both RVD and Hardy have had successful runs in WWE as well as in other promotions, making their hypothetical final bout one steeped in history.

Notably, Rob Van Dam faced off against Jeff Hardy in his WWE(then WWF) debut nearly thirty years ago. Since Jeff Hardy hinted at retiring sometime soon, the two veterans could clash one last time in order for Mr. Monday Night to close off his lengthy career.

90s WWE @90sWWE 26 years ago today, Rob Van Dam made his WWF debut 26 years ago today, Rob Van Dam made his WWF debut https://t.co/Qzu42VTbnc

It remains to be seen if the former ECW Champion will hang up his boots this year, but bringing his career full circle and facing Hardy in his last match could be the perfect storybook ending.

While some have doubts about the former WWE Champion, Matt Hardy believes in his brother

Jeff Hardy's AEW return was highly anticipated, but the circumstances around his initial absence were highly controversial. Jeff's substance abuse issues have been around since his WWE days, and despite being cleared to return to AEW, some fans are still unsure about his future in the promotion.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran urged fans to simply allow Jeff Hardy's actions to speak for themselves.

"I don't want to sit here and vouch for him. I want you to watch him and follow his actions and then he'll make you a believer if that's what you need. I am confident his actions and his conduct and his behavior will make people believe. He's made me a believer," Matt Hardy said. [H/T: SEScoops]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Jeff Hardy backstage after making his AEW return Jeff Hardy backstage after making his AEW return 💯 https://t.co/N5rNQpim2e

It remains to be seen how The Charismatic Enigma's final run pans out, but at this stage, it seems like the veteran is well aware of the amount of time he has left as an in-ring competitor.

