RVD responds to AEW personality telling him to stop smoking weed

RVD has had a long and illustrious wrestling career and has worked across multiple promotions. Apart from wrestling, Rob Van Dam has been known to do drugs and never shied away from talking about what he consumes.

On the recent episode of the comedy YouTube show Hey! (EW), AEW interviewer RJ City asked Rob Van Dam to stop smoking weed.

"The 60s are over you know. What I'm saying is we're not doing the Bohemian thing anymore. what do you need to be smoking for?" RJ City . asked

RVD had a funny response and started talking about the history of marijuana in the United States.

"So cannabis was actually prohibited in 1937. Harry J. Anslinger was the head of the FBM, the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, before the DEA and so he had a hard-on against marijuana and prohibited it with uh this movie, Reefer Madness, and all this intentional disinformation on his campaign."

The Veteran continued:

"And so the 60s that you're referring to was kind of like a coming out of people in their freedoms and starting to feel like, I'll from underneath the power, the pressure of the government, you know, for whatever it was gay rights movements, there was a lot of different stuff yes and cannabis was part of it. But, it is now still prohibited federally. Although, there's only 12 States left that don't have some kind of legal marijuana programs. There'll be more states by the way because there's at least three of them are going to vote it through." RVD Said.

Rob Van Dam's history lesson was then interrupted by RJ City who reframed the question and said.

"Don't worry, we'll play that at Double speed. My concern is that weed is a gateway drug mainly to podcasting. How do you feel about that?"

The ECW legend had a simple reply to the question and asked people to stay away from weed.

"Well if you put it that way, I would recommend stay away from weed." said RVD [ From 3:15 to 5:00]

RVD shared his opinion about WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

On a recent episode of his show 1 of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about Brock Lesnar and called him one of the most outstanding individuals in wrestling.

As per RVD, the former UFC Heavyweight champion is one of the 'toughest guys in the world' and is 'good for business'. The ECW legend also shared his opinion about Lesnar ending Undertaker's undefeated Wrestlemania streak and recollected the scene at the Superdome when the unthinkable happened.

"I was shocked at the shock. I couldn't believe how the boys [in the locker room] turned into little kids ... I'm like, 'Wow, Why did they care so much?' I couldn't believe it." said RVD

Would like to see RVD on AEW television again? Let us know in the comments section below.