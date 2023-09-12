Saraya's title reign could be in jeopardy if former WWE star joins AEW and returns to in-ring action after 9 months

Saraya is having a gala in AEW after beating Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm for the women's world championship at All In 2023. While she would aim to have a dominant reign with the gold, a former WWE star's debut could spoil her plans.

The former Paige's abovementioned win marked her first title victory in nine years. She was forced to retire from active competition in 2017 due to a neck injury. However, she made her in-ring comeback under the AEW umbrella at Full Gear 2022.

While the AEW women's roster is always searching for championship gold, Saraya is definitely not taking her title casually. Since her arrival, she has defeated many top names like Britt Baker and Willow Nightingale. However, the debut of her former stablemate, Mandy Rose, could jeopardize her reign.

Mandy Rose wrestled in her last match for WWE on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT. She dropped the brand's women's title to Roxanne Perez before being released from the promotion. Since her exit, Rose has been away from pro wrestling. However, she recently hinted at returning to the ring.

Why is Mandy Rose a worthy potential opponent for Saraya?

Mandy Rose started her pro wrestling career as part of the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough. After a brief run in NXT, she made her main roster debut on the November 20, 2017, episode of RAW, joining several world-class competitors.

Rose debuted alongside Sonya Deville as the duo joined forces with Saraya to form the Absolution faction. Deville and the former NXT Women's Champion later parted ways with the AEW star after she retired from in-ring competition.

Rose's history with the AEW Women's World Champion could make her a credible challenger for the latter's title. Moreover, the former Toxic Attraction leader is a proven competitor inside the squared circle, having participated in challenging matches like the Elimination Chamber.

Despite being away from the pro wrestling world for long, the 33-year-old remains highly popular among fans. She has over three million followers on Instagram. During a recent Q&A session on the social media app, she replied to a fan asking when she would return to the ring. Rose replied:

"Funny you asked.... your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon."

Mandy Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before her abrupt WWE exit. Since then, fans have been clamoring to see her back inside the ring. Considering the controversial circumstances surrounding her release from the Stamford-based promotion, Rose is unlikely to return to her old stomping grounds.

She could instead make her AEW debut to challenge her former ally for the women's world championship. Saraya needs a major name to challenge her for the gold at WrestleDream 2023, and Rose might be the most viable alternative.

What do you think about Saraya possibly locking horns with Mandy Rose? Let us know in the comments section below.

