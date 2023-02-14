Seth Rollins must face a returning Superstar at WrestleMania 39

At the time of writing, Seth Rollins doesn't have a concrete plan as to who his opponent will be at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. However, there is an obvious choice of a dream opponent who would be perfect for the former WWE Champion.

The man in question is none other than former AEW World Champion CM Punk, who Seth recently called the Straight-Edge Superstar "cancer" in the pro wrestling business and wants nowhere near WWE.

While some people questioned whether Rollins was in character when he said this, it was confirmed by the man himself that he was being serious, although it pains him to say such negative things about someone who has helped him so much in his career.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "That guy (CM Punk) has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him because he helped me out. He really did."



- Seth Rollins

(via Covino & Rich) “That guy (CM Punk) has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him because he helped me out. He really did.”- Seth Rollins(via Covino & Rich) https://t.co/AMFr6MyNRG

This is exactly why CM Punk would be the perfect opponent for Seth Rollins, as there is a built-in story ready to go. Punk brought The Shield to WWE to help him keep his 434-day reign as champion going, meaning that without the Straight Edge Superstar, Rollins would have had a very different time on the main roster.

WWE could even play off the idea as they had similar journeys to the company, with both men becoming household names in Ring of Honor, both men winning the ROH World Championship, and both men incorporating their desire to join WWE as part of their departing storylines from the company.

While some would love to see Punk take on the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, or even Stone Cold Steve Austin, a WrestleMania match against Seth Rollins would be a perfect match that could go down as one of the all-time great WrestleMania matches in the history of WWE.

CM Punk is unbeaten against Seth Rollins in singles action

Seth Rollins can brag about the fact that he has beaten virtually every big star that WWE has put in front of him, with high-profile victories over the likes of Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and Roman Reigns, just to name a few.

But there is one man that Rollins has never defeated in a one-on-one setting, CM Punk. The two men have only wrestled against each other once in WWE in a singles match, which came on the final episode of Raw in 2013.

However, Punk picked up the victory, and before a rematch between the two men could be set up, the "Straight Edge Superstar" left the company less than a month later, leaving it up in the air as to who would win a rematch.

A lot has changed in almost a decade since that match, with CM Punk proving he can still go with the best that AEW has to offer, but will this match ever take place? Only time will tell!

