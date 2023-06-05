Seth Rollins' title reign must end against someone he has real-life heat outside WWE

Seth Rollins recently became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions, but the man to end his reign should be someone who isn't with the Stamford-based company at the time of writing.

The man who should end Seth's reign as the world champion is former two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk, who hasn't been on the WWE roster since January 2014.

However, that hasn't stopped Punk from rubbing Rollins the wrong way, as the WWE Superstar called the Straight Edge Superstar a "cancer" in the past and suggested he should get out of the business.

The heat between the two men would make a story even better, as it's safe to say that both Seth Rollins and CM Punk are two of the best wrestlers in the world.

There is also an element of history between the two in WWE that could be picked up as Punk was the reason why The Shield made their debut at Survivor Series in 2012.

At the time of writing, it's unclear what CM Punk's contract situation with AEW is, and many fans are worried that he could fall into old habits and produce another "Brawl Out" moment. But if the chance ever came to get Punk and Rollins in the ring, it absolutely should be done.

Seth Rollins has never beaten CM Punk in a singles match!

One other story thread that could be picked up on if CM Punk returned to WWE to face Seth Rollins is that Punk has never lost a one-on-one contest to the current World Heavyweight Champion.

The only singles match the two men have had against each other came on the final episode of Raw in 2013, where Punk defeated Rollins.

Almost ten years have passed since that match now, and both men have developed their styles to the point where you could argue that they are two completely different wrestlers. But knowing that he's never beaten Punk in a one-on-one contest would add extra fuel to Rollins' fire.

Do you think CM Punk should dethrone Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below!

