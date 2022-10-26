Signing 3-time WWE Champion; Not interfering during CM Punk's rant - 4 worst decisions Tony Khan made in AEW this year

Since launching AEW, Tony Khan has provided wrestling fans with a number of memorable moments, but also a few questionable ones. The rise of AEW has proved to be an alternative to WWE for fans and wrestlers alike. Overall, it can be considered a genuine success.

However, Khan's booking for AEW programming hasn't been perfect by any means. Hangman Page's long-term storyline, which led him to eventually win the AEW World Championship, was compelling television. But his run in the company has since been questionable at best.

MJF vs. CM Punk was one of the most critically-acclaimed storylines, but Tony Khan's handling of MJF's contract afterward nearly derailed his young star's career.

Here we look at the four worst decisions Tony Khan has made in AEW this year.

#4. Signing Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy's AEW signing promised so much, but nearly half a year on, it's been proven to be an untimigated disaster. The former WWE Champion made his debut on the March 9 episode to a rapturous reaction.

But instead of stretching out his return, Tony Khan booked the Charismatic Enigma to wrestle on television nearly every week, which took away some of his luster. From losing in the Owen Hart Cup tournament to hotshotting a Hardy Boys reunion, Jeff became overexposed.

HIs last appearance and match with the company was at Double Or Nothing 2022 in May, where the Hardy Boys defeated The Young Bucks in a dream tag-team match that came out of nowhere.

Jeff was set to compete for the AEW tag team title before he was arrested for a third DUI and a number of driving charges in June. This forced Tony Khan to suspend the 45-year-old, who is now set to have his pre-trial hearings on his case on November 17.

In recent weeks, there have been rumors that Jeff could potentially return to the ring, while his brother Matt Hardy claims fans should expect a new version of his younger brother soon enough.

#3. Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring Of Honor

Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor was seen as a coup by pro wrestling fans, especially since he was able to purchase it from right under the noses of WWE. It was a historic promotion that had a dedicated fanbase and there were hopes that this would parlay into a television deal.

Unfortunately, this hasn't been the case thus far. Tony is starting to face backlash for his handling of the brand. Most of the ROH talent and championships have appeared on Dynamite and Rampage, further bloating the rosters.

It has also come to light that Tony Khan didn't have a fixed plan for the promotion but just bought it when it became available. This would explain the haphazard booking of ROH.

With Chris Jericho as the ROH World Champion, it's been a misguided attempt to put the main title on a wrestler who is the antithesis of what the promotion represents. The decision was met with a ton of backlash by fans who preferred former champions Claudio Castagnoli and Jonathan Gresham, who even clashed with Khan over his booking decisions.

The AEW President needs to find a new home for ROH on television and establish an exclusive show for the promotion before he upsets longtime fans of the brand even further.

#2. Tony Khan dropped the ball with Bryan Danielson

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Bryan Danielson saw something in Daniel Garcia that neither Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta could see.



Have his own ambitions put a rift in the Blackpool Combat Club?



AEW getting back to it's storytelling roots. Bryan Danielson saw something in Daniel Garcia that neither Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta could see. Have his own ambitions put a rift in the Blackpool Combat Club?AEW getting back to it's storytelling roots. https://t.co/ZZME4QomHV

A year ago, Bryan Danielson was the hottest heel in AEW, putting on outstanding matches against then-world champion Hangman Page. Now, he's not even the main star of his own faction, the Blackpool Combat Club.

Wrestling fans who haven't been happy with Tony Khan's booking of the American Dragon have expressed their disappointment. The signing of the former WWE Champion and WrestleMania main-eventer was rightly one of the biggest deals in AEW history. But as more time went on, his handling seemed to be akin to Bret Hart in WCW.

The AEW owner has definitely dropped the ball with Danielson, who was wasted on the BBC feuding with the likes of Daniel Garcia and now Wheeler Yuta, when he should have been AEW World Champion by now.

Khan might have a loaded roster full of former WWE talents, but it's beginning to look obvious that he is unable to book most of them well, or at least that is how the wrestlers feel.

It's not just Danielson, though. Look no further than Miro, Andrade, and Malakai Black for further proof of Tony Khan's incompetence.

#1. Didn't intervene in CM Punk's tirade

𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚘 ⛱ @HNCHDynamite “Vince [McMahon] would’ve lost his sh*t. I don’t know CM Punk enough to say what kind of person he is… I’d be willing to just say he’s a good guy, but what he did at that press conference was inexcusable.”



- Kurt Angle on CM Punk's actions at the AEW All Out Media Scrum “Vince [McMahon] would’ve lost his sh*t. I don’t know CM Punk enough to say what kind of person he is… I’d be willing to just say he’s a good guy, but what he did at that press conference was inexcusable.”- Kurt Angle on CM Punk's actions at the AEW All Out Media Scrum https://t.co/5hlNFH79EL

The biggest mishap of Tony Khan's time in charge of AEW so far is easily the media scrum fiasco at All Out this year involving CM Punk and The Elite. The tirade and subsequent backstage brawl have been well-documented, with all the parties involved suspended without pay.

However, the person that comes out looking the worst out of this is the AEW owner. The fact that he just sat there while his employee lambasted his colleagues, the company, and Khan indirectly without even doing anything to intervene, speaks of his poor leadership.

CM Punk is an outspoken individual by nature, but it's clear he felt bulletproof enough to embarrass AEW and his boss without fear of repercussions.

But could Tony Khan have done anything to prevent this from happening? Speaking to Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "SmackTalk," wrestling legend Dutch Mantell offered his opinion:

“Tony Khan had [CM Punk] on his scrum press conference sitting right beside him—I’ve watched this every now and again. I have to watch Tony and his eyes are like this, and he was shaking his head, but he actually made the whole company look kind of bad that Tony would even allow that. Did he know how Punk was before or did he just ignore that?

There is no timeframe on when Punk or The Elite will be back on TV, but it seems that they will be away from the limelight for now.

The entire episode has been a public relations nightmare for Tony Khan. How he handles the fallout will define his reign as owner going forward.

