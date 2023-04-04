SmackDown Superstar's career could be revitalized if he joins Tony Khan's AEW someday

AEW President Tony Khan always seems open to new additions to his ever-increasing roster, and if there's one star who needs revitalization, it's Drew McIntyre.

In 2020, McIntyre was one of the biggest stars in WWE and held the promotion on his back during the most uncertain time for the wrestling industry. Unfortunately, he's since fallen back from the dominance he once had, and is now firmly back in the Upper-Mid Card.

The Scottish Terminator could easily walk into AEW as a main eventer and have some jaw-clenching feuds with stars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and even MJF. Similar to Claudio Castagnoli, Drew McIntyre could potentially be booked far stronger in the Jacksonville-based promotion and allow him to portray himself like fans have always wanted to see.

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews Happy birthday to 2x WWE champion Drew Mcintyre



Never forget how loud the pop was when he eliminated Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble Happy birthday to 2x WWE champion Drew Mcintyre Never forget how loud the pop was when he eliminated Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble https://t.co/V7WLzYIyvD

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus shared an embrace after their joint defeat at WrestleMania 39, which has led some fans to believe that this was potentially the last match for The Scottish Psychopath at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Drew McIntyre could potentially be considering an eventual jump to AEW

There are numerous potential dream matches for Drew McIntyre in AEW, and the roster could ultimately provide him with brand-new challenges. But while fans might be clamoring to see him in the promotion, is McIntyre even interested in WWE's competitor?

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Here is the full EPIC chop exchange between Gunther & Drew McIntyre last night! Here is the full EPIC chop exchange between Gunther & Drew McIntyre last night!https://t.co/ITK7VtEuah

According to a Fightful Select report, McIntyre's contract will likely continue well into 2023. However, the report continued to point out that the star is yet to come to a conclusion on an extension to his contract with WWE, and that he is hoping to evaluate his options closer to the expiry date.

While this might not directly point to All Elite Wrestling as one of the options he's considering, Drew McIntyre does seem open to exploring his options. However, with the amount of time left on his WWE deal, fans will be better off being patient until further reports.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes