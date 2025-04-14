Swerve Strickland may lose everything in AEW before 2025 ends

Swerve Strickland had a shaky start to 2025, as he reached the highest of highs but also fell straight down to where he started. Could he end up losing another important thing to him as the year unfolds?

Ad

Prince Nana's partnership with Swerve is one of the longest-running manager-client relationships in All Elite Wrestling. Despite everything that has been happening to the former AEW World Champion, Nana has remained by his side. However, there have been hints that their partnership is at risk.

During Swerve Strickland's feud with Ricochet, the veteran walked out on him after his anger forced him to push away his long-time manager. Should a similar situation arise, Prince Nana may walk away from him for good. If this happens, Swerve will be left all on his own at a crucial moment, as he has to deal with stars like The Young Bucks and The Death Riders. His frustrations may also lead him to lose sight of his ultimate goal - the AEW World Title.

Ad

Trending

The 45-year-old may have a backup plan in place if things don't work out with Swerve. In a recent interview, he expressed interest in managing Queen Aminata, believing in her potential as the next big star in AEW. However, he mentioned that it is difficult to manage someone else, as he has his hands full with Swerve Strickland.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swerve Strickland has found himself in an interesting position with former rival

Swerve Strickland found an unlikely ally at AEW Dynasty, as 'Hangman' Adam Page was the first to emerge and even the odds against The Death Riders. Although he was not successful in his attempt to take down Jon Moxley, many were surprised by this interaction.

This may have been impulsive on Hangman's part, as a few days later on Dynamite, he came storming into Swerve's locker room to clarify that he did not come out at the pay-per-view to directly help his former rival. Prince Nana was the only one in the locker room, so he had yet to say this face-to-face with Swerve.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what Page's stand on the Young Bucks is, as they were the ones who cost Swerve the chance to become world champion. If they also become his enemies, then the two former rivals will share a common enemy moving forward, which could lead to them letting bygones be bygones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More