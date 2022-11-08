"That's why he was so miserable in WWE" - Wrestling veteran blasts AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a major flaw

Jon Moxley is currently one of the biggest - if not the biggest - AEW star. However, only four years ago he was a prominent superstar on the WWE roster. In a recent podcast episode, Jim Cornette questioned why the star left the Stamford-based company and what might have gone wrong.

As far as fans are aware, Moxley's defining reason for leaving WWE behind was because of creative differences. Over the years, The Purveyor of Violence has spoken up about the depth of his issues with the promotion, but could he have been holding out?

Speaking on Episode 456 of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran questioned Moxley's fallout with WWE and wondered if the star wasn't the problem.

"The more people see of him, the more it diminishes him. He can’t be channeled because he can’t do what he’s told to do by his boss because that’s why he was so miserable in WWE, it wasn’t that he was being held down it was that they couldn’t f**king beat this goofiness out of him. He’s a conundrum to me." (01:13:16 onward).

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful 2 years ago today, Dean Ambrose gave a very passionate post match speech after his last match in WWE.



Jim Cornette seemingly isn't the only one who has a problem with The Purveyor of Violence. A former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently slammed him for his involvement in GCW.

Jim Cornette also believes that Jon Moxley isn't as versatile in the ring as an AEW World Champion ought to be

Moxley recently defended the AEW World Championship against Lee Moriarty. While the internet seemed very favorable towards the bout, many veterans questioned why the two had the match in the first place.

During the same podcast, Jim Cornette picked apart Jon Moxley's presentation in AEW after recently facing Moriarty.

"Here’s the thing, he’s got a fan base, and some of the people like that weird personality he has. But as we know, underneath that personality is a complete blithering f**king idiot that loves deathmatch wrestling and can’t teach the guys anything because he’s got this fetish for garbage indy wrestlers. He can’t lead, and he can’t have any kind of match except the s**t that he has." (01:12:43 onward).

Regardless of Cornette's gripes, Jon Moxley continues to be booked as the face of AEW. But, does the veteran wrestler have a point with all his issues or is he simply living in the past?

