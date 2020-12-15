All Elite Wrestling has made tag team action a hallmark of the company's identity since its inception last year. With the Young Bucks at the helm as EVPs, there has been a strong importance on having the best tag teams and tag team matches in the company. In particular, this year has seen AEW have consistent quality in their doubles division.

From the very start of 2020, the top storylines and main event matches have been centered on tag teams. The stacked division has not only seen phenomenal title matches, but also upper to mid card feuds blown off in spectacular fashion. AEW has not let up, even adding more great teams throughout the year.

With the year winding down, it seems like the level of the tag team division will only continue to reach new heights in 2021. In this article, let's take a look at the top five AEW tag teams of 2020.

#5 Santana & Ortiz - AEW's Proud N Powerful

Santana & Ortiz on FIRE looking for that title shot 😤#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JJcJbOYVBz — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 16, 2020

The duo known as Proud N Powerful have not seen much attention in the AEW tag team division and are yet to get a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, Santana and Ortiz have made the absolute most of every single opportunity they have been given in 2020.

From their role in the Fatal Four-Way tag team match at Bash At The Beach to the understated beauty of their feud with Best Friends, the former LAX have been tremendous in their brief moments in the spotlight this year.

They have shown a significant amount of humor in their skits with the rest of the Inner Circle but, at the same time, have boosted their aggressiveness when need be.

Their role in the Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley feud over the AEW World title at the start of the year showed that both men have potential as singles stars. Santana showed an underrated promo ability after being blinded in one eye by the Purveyor of Violence. Meanwhile, Ortiz is a gifted brawler that meshed well with Moxley.

The highlight of Santana and Ortiz's year has to be the aforementioned rivalry with Best Friends. A feud based off Proud N Powerful destroying Trent's mom's minivan brought us one of the most brutal matches of the entire year across all promotions.

The Parking Lot Fight on the September 16 edition of AEW Dynamite was compelling and showed that there is so much more to this duo. That alone should leave every fan hopeful that they will get more opportunities in 2021.