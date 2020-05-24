AEW Double or Nothing was a fantastic show with a memorable main event

If you were in two minds about whether or not you should order AEW Double or Nothing and ended up not ordering the show, you really did miss out! The main event alone has to be one of the most memorable pro wrestling matches I've ever watched, in AEW or otherwise.

The world is different now and pro wrestling has changed as well, to adapt. We saw what WWE did with Money in the Bank, a contest that received mixed reviews based on whether you're ingrained in the old-school or indeed if you think that comedy has a place in wrestling.

AEW would follow suit on this broadcast and I have to say that, according to me, they did an even better job with the main event than WWE did with Money in the Bank. Whether or not you are a wrestling fan, everything in that match was hilarious.

There was a lot more to AEW Double or Nothing than the main event, but let me begin at the end, because of how noteworthy it was.

#1 Best: AEW delivers with the Stadium Stampede Match

This very well might be my favourite wrestling moment of 2020. Hangman Page on a horse chasing Sammy Guevara. #AEWDoN @LVFightShop pic.twitter.com/72cJ4wHZ3E — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) May 24, 2020

The sight of Hangman Page on a horse, chasing down Sammy Guevara will be everyone's favorite memory for a while. Memes will be made, gifs will be created and jokes will be made by wrestling fans worldwide.

But there was so much more to this match, from pool segments, to bar fights, from NFL-style replays to golf carts. All the ten men in the match delivered in spades, from The Elite to The Inner Circle. It's almost like the AEW think tank looked at WWE Money in the Bank and thought 'we can do better'.

Matt Hardy bringing back his former gimmicks all in one was fantastic #AEWDON pic.twitter.com/CL0aorfAa4 — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) May 24, 2020

In my opinion, at least, they did. If you feel otherwise, feel free to comment.