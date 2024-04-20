The Bloodline storyline could be affected if Tony Khan signs Anoa’i family member to AEW

AEW hiring an Anoa'i family member could affect The Bloodline storyline in WWE. The star in question is Zilla Fatu.

Following the loss of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline story has taken an interesting turn. Last week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa introduced new changes in the Bloodline, somewhat hinting at a coup against The Tribal Chief.

In the same episode, the WWE Universe also saw the debut of Tama Tonga. The Street Fighter and the newest addition to Bloodline teamed up and kicked out Jimmy Uso from the faction.

With the arrival of Tama Tonga into WWE, the WWE Universe has been talking about another addition to Reigns' family. According to the rumor mill, Zilla Fatu (son of Umaga) is next in line to join The Bloodline.

However, there is a possibility that Tony Khan might snag him before Triple H gets a chance to hire the Anoa'i family member. Last year in December, he was spotted at AEW Dynamite backstage, where he met with the likes of Khan, Chris Jericho, and Nick Wayne.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that there were no talks of AEW signing Zilla, but there is a possibility that the AEW head honcho might want to add Zilla to his roster before Triple H could get to him. If that happens then The Bloodline storyline could also be affected.

AEW star Mark Henry believes Zilla Fatu is not ready for WWE yet

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry and Bully Ray talked about Zilla joining WWE. Henry praised the Samoan star's physical stature. However, Bully Ray stated that he is still too new and youthful.

"But he's still new and still young. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, they've been paying their dues. Tama has been at it now for more than 10 years. Jacob [is] probably close to that. So they got some seasoning under their belts. Zilla still needs to be developed."

The World's Strongest Man completely agreed with Bully and stated that Zilla needs another 2 to 3 years to develop and become ready for the WWE ring. It will be interesting to see where Zilla lands.

