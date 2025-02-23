The first 5 stars to hold the AEW World Championship: Where are they now?

The AEW World Championship is one of the most prestigious championships in the pro wrestling industry. Over the past six years, fans have witnessed several top stars tussle it out with each other for the coveted title.

At the moment, the prestigious belt finds itself in the grasp of Jon Moxley. Aside from The Purveyor of Violence, eight other individuals have captured the AEW World Title in the past.

The initial set of AEW World Champions played a crucial role in establishing the highly acclaimed championship as a title worth fighting for. In this article, let's look at the first five stars to hold the AEW World Championship and where they are now.

#5 Chris Jericho continues to be a top player in All Elite Wrestling

Chris Jericho was arguably the biggest signing Tony Khan made during AEW's initial years. The presence of The Lionheart helped attract more eyeballs to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

At All Out 2019, Le Champion defeated 'Hangman' Adam Page to become the first-ever AEW World Champion. The 54-year-old veteran had a decent 182-day-long title reign, which ended at Revolution 2020.

These days, Chris Jericho has embraced his role as an upper mid-card talent. Y2J is the reigning ROH World Champion, who also makes appearances on All Elite Wrestling television consistently.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion remains majorly active on Collision. The Nueve is the leader of The Learning Tree faction, which comprises Big Bill and Bryan Keith. At the moment, the former WWE star is involved in a feud with Bandido.

The first-ever AEW World Champion is arguably not as big of a draw as he was when he first joined the Tony Khan-led company. Y2J's recent character changes have failed to impress the audience, leading to a negative crowd response for the veteran.

#4 Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley debuted in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing 2019. It didn't take Moxley much time to get his hands on championship gold. At Revolution 2020, The Ace of All Elite Wrestling dethroned Chris Jericho to become the second-ever AEW World Champion.

The Purveyor of Violence held the coveted belt for 277 days, defeating many tough opponents during his reign. It was not the only World title reign for The Death Rider, as he went on to capture the prestigious title three more times.

At the moment, Jon Moxley is in his fourth reign as the AEW World Champion. The Purveyor of Violence is currently the biggest heel in the Jacksonville-based promotion,

Moxley currently finds himself in a feud with Cope. The two stars are set to collide at Revolution 2025, where The One True King will put his championship on the line.

#3 Kenny Omega is one of the greatest world champions in the history of All Elite Wrestling

Kenny Omega is considered a cornerstone of All Elite Wrestling. The Best Bout Machine won his first and only World Title in the promotion in December 2020 by defeating Jon Moxley.

The victory marked the beginning of Omega's Belt Collector gimmick. After holding the title for 346 days, the former member of The Elite lost his title to 'Hangman' Adam Page at Full Gear 2021.

Kenny Omega is currently involved in a spicy storyline with The Don Callis Family. The Cleaner recently teamed up with Will Ospreay at AEW Grand Slam: Australia to defeat the duo of Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita.

The Best Bout Machine is now ready to trade blows with Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution 2025, where the International Championship will be on the line.

#2 'Hangman' Adam Page won the AEW World Championship in 2021

Hangman Adam Page has been a valuable asset to Tony Khan since the inception of AEW. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is a versatile performer who has proven to be as excellent as a babyface as he is as a heel.

Page's journey to the AEW World Title remains one of the most beautiful stories Tony Khan has ever put together. After losing confidence in himself, he eventually fought his way back to the top.

At Full Gear 2021, Adam Page decimated Kenny Omega to earn his crown as the world champion. The 33-year-old performer held the title for 197 days and had memorable matches with Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Lance Archer.

Adam Page is currently embroiled in a heated feud with MJF. The duo had an intense confrontation on the latest episode of Dynamite, where they hurled insults at one another.

The two stars are set to engage in a singles bout at Revolution 2025. It will be an important encounter for both stars, as a victory in this contest can take them closer to the world championship.

#1 CM Punk won the World Championship twice during his stint with the Tony Khan-led company

CM Punk returned to pro wrestling in August 2021. The Best in the World joined All Elite Wrestling and went on to wrestle lower mid-card wrestlers for a considerable time following his debut.

Following his feuds with Eddie Kingston and MJF, Punk entered a feud with 'Hangman' Adam Page on an episode of Dynamite in 2023. The Best in the World's controversial program with The Anxious Millennial Cowboy saw him win the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing 2022.

Overall, Punk had two reigns as the champion, holding the highly acclaimed title for a combined 90 days. The Voice of the Voiceless could have held the title for much longer if he had not parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2023.

Following his exit from All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk made his historic return to WWE. At the moment, The Best in the World has his sights set on the main event of WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk is one of the six participants of the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match, and it will be intriguing to see if he manages to pull off a victory in this contest.

