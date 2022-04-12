×
Matt Hardy claims that The Hardys do one thing better than anyone else in AEW

The Hardys are seemingly building up to an explosive run-in AEW
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
Modified Apr 12, 2022 09:46 PM IST
News

The Hardys recently had a blockbuster Tornado Tables Tag match on Dynamite. Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share AEW's video of their bout and claimed that they are the best at breaking tables.

The brothers are known for their extreme, risk-taking wrestling style and were one of the original teams in the first-ever TLC match. Together, they've picked up 12 different World Tag Team Championships and are one of the most celebrated tandems in wrestling.

In Matt's recent Tweet, the older sibling even dropped a reference to his Broken Universe, something the star does at every opportunity.

"Nobody leaves tables #BROKEN better than The Hardys!" - Matt Tweeted.
Nobody leaves tables #BROKEN better than The Hardys! youtu.be/L6n4VOMKNZQ

The feud between the brothers and Andrade seemingly isn't over yet, and the two will likely face El Idolo soon. So far, the duo has proven to fans that the team is still capable of being "Xtreme."

Jim Cornette is not happy with the way The Hardys reunited in AEW

During his most recent podcast, Jim Cornette shared his opinion on how the siblings were initially booked in AEW. According to the former manager, their reunion should have occurred at a pay-per-view or a special event.

"You’ve got access to Jeff Hardy, straighten Matt out, invest a couple of weeks [and] allow him to come to his senses and announce he’s the ‘old Mat Hardy.’ And then some other heel team could’ve taken issue with Matt and then they reunite at a pay-per-view match or live special event match against main event stars. But instead, here we are," Jim Cornette said. (H/T: Sportskeeda)
As the duo continues to break tables, could an AEW Tag Team Championship reign be on the horizon? Fans will have to stay tuned as they build themselves up in the tag team division.

Edited by Pratik Singh
