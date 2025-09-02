The Hurt Syndicate to introduce forgotten star as its newest member on AEW Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

The Hurt Syndicate recently lost their championships at AEW's latest pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2025. The members of the dominant stable are currently locked in a feud with another formidable trio. The group might end up needing additional backup in course of the rivalry, which could lead to a long-time performer joining the stable as its newest member - the latter being none other than Brian Cage. Last month at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley defended their World Tag Team Titles in a three-way bout against FTR and the duo of Brody King and Bandido. The erstwhile Hurt Business members ended up losing their belts due to the interference of The Gates of Agony and Ricochet, with the latter explaining afterwards that he cost the stable in order to avenge his humiliation at their hands last year. MVP and company retaliated against The One and Only and GOA by costing them their AEW World Trios Championship bout against The Opps following on the heels of Forbidden Door. It appears that hostilities between the heel alliance and The Hurt Syndicate are about to pick up in intensity, which could lead to Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona taking out MVP, dealing a huge blow to the stable by incapacitating its manager. However, being outnumbered by their enemies could then allow Porter, Benjamin and Lashley the opportunity to bring in a new member on the upcoming edition of Dynamite - Brian Cage. The Machine has been on the mend after surgery, and has been missing from the squared circle since this past March. He was recently spotted in attendance alongside MVP and Shelton Benjamin at the Craig Jones Invitational grappling tournament, and as an agile and powerful big man wrestler, he fits perfectly with The Syndicate. He was also teammates with The Gates of Agony once, and could offer Porter, Benjamin and Lashley valuable insight in order to defeat them and Ricochet. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuch an angle is entirely speculative at this point, of course, since Cage is currently with the Don Callis Family. But given that The Invisible Hand is known for making savvy business deals and trading clients with other managers, it may not be entirely unfeasible of Callis to offer up The Swolverine to MVP as The Hurt Syndicate's newest powerhouse. Matches announced for AEW Dynamite this weekAll Elite Wrestling will return to the iconic 2300 Arena this Wednesday for the September 3 episode of Dynamite. Only two matches have been announced for the upcoming show so far, namely: JetSpeed, Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page vs Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander and The Young BucksMercedes Mone (c) vs Alex Windsor [TBS Championship Match]Matches announced for this week's Wednesday Night Dynamite [Image Credits: AEW on X]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative have planned for viewers on Dynamite.