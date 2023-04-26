The only man who can help Cody Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar at Backlash was last seen in WWE 8 years ago

After failing to usurp Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes is now gearing up for the fight of his life at Backlash on May 6, 2023.

The American Nightmare will lock horns with Brock Lesnar for the first time in his career. On RAW after WrestleMania, The Beast Incarnate decimated Rhodes and turned heel in the process. The 37-year-old has since been hell-bent on exacting revenge on Lesnar before setting his sights on the world title again. However, only a handful of wrestlers have successfully outwitted The Alpha Male of our Species.

For Cody Rhodes to do the unthinkable in Puerto Rico, he must have a trick up his sleeve. The star in question is Rhodes' former rival, Stephen Amell.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin BROCK LESNAR VS CODY RHODES AT BACKLASH IS OFFICIAL #WWERaw BROCK LESNAR VS CODY RHODES AT BACKLASH IS OFFICIAL #WWERaw https://t.co/2hQGPuUVJE

The Canadian actor has been friends with The American Nightmare for some time now. The two even faced each other in a tag team bout at SummerSlam 2015 when Cody Rhodes played his Stardust character.

Rhodes and Amell have also worked together in promotions like ROH and AEW. Though the Arrow star hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since 2020, he could return at Backlash to help Rhodes conquer Lesnar.

Given The Beast Incarnate's part-time schedule, Amell's cameo appearance may help him go on a break for the foreseeable future. For what it's worth, Rhodes coming up short against Lesnar will only derail his momentum, leading to fans losing faith in him.

WWE legend says Cody Rhodes could be at risk of losing fans' support

Cody Rhodes still hasn't forgotten about his WrestleMania 39 loss against The Tribal Chief. He has been constantly reminding fans about his shortcoming every time he's on Monday Night RAW.

During the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash asserted that the second-generation wrestler would lose fans' interest in him if he continued to talk about his failures:

"I know it's a babyface thing that he wants his pound of flesh, he wants his revenge," Nash said. "If he keeps making reference to the fact that he didn't win at WrestleMania, that's absolutely evident since you don't have a belt. You don't have to bring it up every week that you didn't win at WrestleMania. I get it, people are still with you. Don't lose them."

On WWE RAW this week, The American Nightmare defeated Finn Balor and gained much-needed momentum heading into his upcoming clash against The Beast.

Do you want to see Stephen Amell return at WWE Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : Who are you rooting for? Cody Rhodes Brock Lesnar 4 votes