The only man truly capable of dethroning Roman Reigns was last seen in WWE 1573 days ago

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been reigning over the promotion's landscape for over three years. Whether by himself or with The Bloodline, he has dominated proceedings and continues to break records.

A lot of big names have tried to take him down and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the process but have failed. The list includes some stellar names such as Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn, among others. All have tried but failed to get one over The Tribal Chief which has prompted some fans to think there is no one in WWE that can take down Roman Reigns.

However, there is one person that has the pedigree and knows Reigns enough to bring him down. That man is none other than AEW star Jon Moxley. The erstwhile Dean Ambrose was last seen in WWE 1573 days ago when he wrestled at a special event called 'The Shield's Final Chapter' on April 21, 2019.

Moxley and Reigns made their main roster debuts as part of the Shield in 2012 and ran riot in WWE. Since then, they have gone on to win every big title and continue to cement their legacies as one of the best ever.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Roman Reigns: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Seth Rollins: WWE United States Champion

Jon Moxley: AEW World Champion As we approach 10 years of The Shield next month all 3 members are now champions 🤍Roman Reigns: Undisputed WWE Universal ChampionSeth Rollins: WWE United States ChampionJon Moxley: AEW World Champion pic.twitter.com/EHSpPzYpHp

With Roman Reigns doing all he can to flip everybody, even turning on his own family, as was seen in his feud with Jey Uso, it is imperative that someone puts him in his place, and Moxley could be the right man for that.

Roman Reigns will fear Jon Moxley

When Jon Moxley was in WWE, his potential was arguably left unexplored, and fans often complained of his limited moveset. But ever since moving to AEW, it's almost like a switch has flipped in his head.

Moxley has adopted the style that made him famous on the independent scene, and that is a violent one. He does not shy away from going to extreme lengths to punish his opponents and get the win, and that is something that Roman Reigns will be terrified about.

F❌DE 2️⃣ BL❌CK @BLACKXMASS_ Roman Reigns vs Jon Moxley - This is THE MONEY MATCH in wrestling. Obviously there is a lot of history there, but these two are very different then before. The storytelling should be beautiful and I know this match is gonna be brutal. pic.twitter.com/4PKzxrs9yQ

While Reigns is not known for shying away from a challenge, the thought of having to go up against Moxley, who will use everything and anything in his sight, will surely make The Tribal Chief nervous.

Roman Reigns, however, has Solo Sikoa on his side, and if history is anything to go by, he will get involved in a potential match, even if it was against Jon Moxley. Moxley, on the other hand, could find an ally in his other Shield brethren, Seth Rollins.

With someone like Seth Rollins next to him, Jon Moxley could be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns and put an end to one of WWE's most storied title reigns in a long time.

