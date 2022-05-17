5 reasons why AEW star Wardlow is the next Goldberg of pro wrestling

When Goldberg first made his WCW debut more than two decades ago, he was booked as an unstoppable beast that steamrolled through the competition. He went from a complete unknown to a bonafide superstar thanks to his intimidating aura and dominant squash matches that helped him get over with wrestling audiences.

The famous winning streak that Bill put together led him championship victories and a run as the main guy on top of the company. When WCW was at its hottest in the late '90s, Goldberg was one of the main reasons for its success. However, he was also a victim of a mega push that he clearly wasn't ready for and once the WCW Champion lost his streak and title, his mystique was completely broken.

In 2022, many wrestling fans anointed AEW rising star Wardlow as a modern Goldberg did right. It seems like Tony Khan has taken inspiration from his monstrous run in the '90s and used it as a blueprint for Mr. Mayhem's booking.

The former Pinnacle member is now one of the highlights of AEW television thanks to his organic growth as a babyface. Here are 5 reasons why Wardlow is the next Goldberg in pro wrestling.

#5. Wardlow is a believable badass just like Goldberg

Goldberg and Wardlow have a number of similarities, the biggest of which are their intimidating physiques. Goldberg's American football background and training made him a huge beast who was also explosive in the ring. His athleticism caused him to be agile on his feet and wrestling fans could believe that he was a legit tough guy who could destroy his opponents. With such an aura, Goldberg didn't need to cut promos to put his character over.

Wardlow was initially hired as the bodyguard of MJF and for good reason. He had a bodybuilding physique and a fearsome aggression to his presentation. Also a man of few words, Mr. Mayhem would let his actions do the talking for him.

Too often, modern wrestlers are accused of looking like regular people, and there's a sense that the larger-than-life characters that used to populate the previous rosters are no longer there. In this regard, Wardlow is a throwback as one of the few true heavyweights in All Elite Wrestling. With his size and strength, he can bend the competition to his will just like Goldberg did back in the day.

#4. Wardlow's entrance and presentation is reminiscent of Goldberg

Since feuding with MJF, Wardlow has been forced to come to the ring without entrance music in handcuffs and surrounded by AEW security guards. While the intention was to show that Mr. Mayhem was under the Long Island Loudmouth's control, it has inadvertently helped to garner an even bigger reaction from the audience.

The crowds in the arenas would start chanting for Wardlow upon his arrival in a manner that was similar to Goldberg's. Not only does it build up the AEW star's connection with the audience, it even enhances his aura as well. Such minor details in the WWE Hall of Famer's presentation helped him become a superstar in WCW and it seems like it's working for Wardlow as well.

#3. Wardlow's moveset is as impactful as Goldberg's

Wardlow's Powerbomb Symphony is currently one of the most popular finishers in AEW. Inspired by wrestlers such as Kevin Nash and Batista growing up, it made sense for the War Dog to adopt the power move as his signature.

Speaking on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, the former Pinnacle member revealed that it was another legend who recommended the move to him:

“So two of my favorite wrestlers growing up were Kevin Nash, Jackknife Powerbomb, and Dave Batista, Batista Bomb. And Batista’s on the level of Jeff Hardy. [They’re from] different times of my life, but made equal impacts on my life. So, realistically, you would think I would come in like, ‘I’ve got to do a powerbomb,’" Wardlow said.

Wardlow continued:

“But that actually came out, Chris Jericho kind of recommended me doing multiple powerbombs, and then it kind of was like, ‘okay, this could work.’ And then Tony Khan is the one that said that Dean did the Powerbomb Symphony, and we just went with it and it seemed to work out well.” (H/T:WrestlingInc)

Chris Jericho will have first-hand experience of how a recognizable and impactful finisher can help you get over with the audience. He shared a locker room in WCW with Goldberg, who was synonymous with the Spear and the Jackhammer during his matches. The WWE Hall of Famer would end most matches with this sequence, which made him a hugely popular act. Wardlow's Powerbomb Symphony is poised to be an iconic move that powers the War Dog to success.

#2. Wardlow is an AEW original just like how Goldberg was a WCW original

One major thing that Goldberg and Wardlow have in common is that they both became huge stars outside of WWE. They are homegrown talents of their respective companies, WCW and AEW.

As a WCW original, Bill managed to transcend the industry and become a superstar that could rival the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE, which is no minor feat. He even surpassed the popularity of Sting and Hulk Hogan, despite his relative inexperience.

Wardlow was also a complete unknown before he joined AEW. In 2018, he did a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in the hopes of joining NXT but was rejected. It turned out to be for the best as he would debut as MJF's bodyguard a year later and the rest, they say, is history. Wardlow is now one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster, which was a far cry from the muted reaction he received in his first Dynamite appearance back in 2019.

#1. Wardlow's AEW booking has been similar to Goldberg in WCW

What made Goldberg stand out in WCW was his long winning streak and his quick, impactful matches. It seems like AEW is taking a page out of the legend's booking in the way they potray Wardlow. He has been on a very impressive run ever since he started feuding with MJF, especially destroying all the opponents put before him as he gets closer to his true target.

In an interview with Busted Open podcast, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer gushed about Wardlow’s run so far and called him a modern Goldberg done right:

“Wardlow is this generation’s Goldberg, done right. He had another very, very good performance. And I have told you this, It is simply very important when you are developing a character as well as you’re developing a person who’s going to be a main eventer. Everything that you do for that person has to be meaningful and has to really keep on progressing this person, and there can’t be any mess-ups, and when I say mess ups, this person always has to be put in this situation to succeed.”

Wardlow's booking in AEW has been pitch perfect so far and he has knocked every opportunity he has been given out of the park. From destroying security guards to overcoming the likes of W. Morrissey and the Butcher, he has grown more popular with each Dynamite episode.

MJF has finally agreed to face the War Dog at Double or Nothing if he can endure 10 lashes and defeat Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match where the Pinnacle leader is the special guest referee. Despite the odds, Wardlow is primed to breakout into the company's biggest star in the near future.

