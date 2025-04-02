The one grave mistake Cope must avoid at AEW Dynasty 2025

Cope (fka Edge) is set for action this weekend at AEW Dynasty. He will be seen in trios action alongside FTR, as they will be challenging The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Titles.

The Rated-R Superstar has not had the best of runs lately, as he has fallen twice now to Jon Moxley. There has also been dissension of late within Rated-FTR, as Dax Harwood has found himself in disagreement with the Hall of Famer and Cash Wheeler.

Should Cope come up short this weekend once more, he may resort to taking drastic measures to look to redeem his career, and he could end up turning on FTR. However, this may not be the best decision on his end.

Cope is one of the biggest threats to The Death Riders

Cope has been the man to push Jon Moxley and The Death Riders to the limit the most, among all their challengers. He has even gone as far as taking out three of their members with some help, leaving Mox and Wheeler Yuta as the only two remaining.

Even if he isn't the one dethroning the AEW World Champion, he should continue to pursue his path of taking down the rest of the group, starting from winning the trios titles. A loss this weekend should not deter him from that path, seeing as he could still end up being the one meant to take them down.

There are already new challengers for the world title in place

His turning heel may once more push him to go for the world title out of desperation, and this may be difficult, seeing as a lot of stars are already gunning for this. Apart from Swerve Strickland challenging Jon Moxley this weekend at the pay-per-view, several stars are already lined up to be his next challenger, with the Owen Hart Tournament about to begin.

This would be a predictable outcome, seeing as in the past several stars have tried inserting themselves once more in the world title picture without much success. He should stay a babyface and just pursue other challenges, and allow others to go after the title. Cope can go after this afresh at a different time.

A long-term plan for heel turn has not been set up yet

Cope could turn heel and align himself with several other heels on the roster, such as his former best friend Christian Cage or Ricochet. However, there has not been a solid buildup for any path, and this would look like a premature decision instead.

He could either stay as a babyface or build up an even better heel turn in the future. A reunion with Christian now would not hit the same, seeing as there has not been a proper buildup, and reason for the two to do so just yet. Giving a few months for this may do the trick.

As for Ricochet or anyone similar, he would not have any reason to side with them currently, and this may look like a forced decision. It would still be best for him to continue down his current path.

There is no telling what could happen this weekend at AEW Dynasty, but one thing is for sure now: Team Rated-FTR is not at their best right now. It remains to be seen what could go down if things get worse for them this weekend and in the coming days.

