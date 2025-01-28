The one who refused to follow Malakai Black - 5 AEW stars who must be rewarded for their loyalty by Tony Khan

Over the years, AEW has signed several prominent wrestlers. While some stars such as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes left the company after a few years, many other talents continue to be a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion to this date.

The Tony Khan-led company helped create a positive impact in the pro wrestling ecosphere. Hundreds of pro wrestlers are grateful for the existence of All Elite Wrestling, which has allowed them to showcase their talent to the entire world and make a living off of it.

Many of these talents are well aware that they might not have got the same opportunities if they were signed to WWE. In the past six years, certain sets of wrestlers have stepped up as loyal assets whenever the Jacksonville-based promotion has found itself struggling.

The dedication of these specific wrestlers should not be overlooked, and they must get their well-deserved spot at the top of the card. In this article, let's look at five AEW stars who must be rewarded for their loyalty to Tony Khan.

#5. Darby Allin should be crowned the AEW World Champion at some point

Darby Allin has been one of Tony Khan's most valuable assets over the past six years. When we look at the current state of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling, Allin is arguably the most over talent among the group.

The Invisible Man is adored by the Jacksonville-based promotion's core fanbase, who always remain at the edge of their seats whenever the former TNT Champion performs.

Darby Allin has performed several dangerous spots since his debut, sacrificing his physical health for the sake of fans' entertainment. The Daredevil has reiterated in the past that he has no intentions to leave the Tony Khan-led company, as he is grateful to the AEW President for showing faith in him.

All Elite Wrestling has undergone rapid transformation over the past few years. However, Darby Allin has remained one of the only constants for the TK-led company. Allin's dedication should not go unnoticed, as Khan must give him a run with the AEW World Championship in the future.

#4. Private Party should get a consistent push

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, collectively known as Private Party, are among the most underrated homegrown talents of AEW. The duo has been the cornerstone of the company's tag team division for the past six years, yet they have never got a proper push.

In October 2024, Private Party dethroned The Young Bucks on Dynamite to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. Surprisingly, it was their first title win in over five years.

Sadly, the reign did not last very long, as the duo lost their titles to The Hurt Syndicate on the latest episode of Dynamite. Instead of putting all the spotlight on veteran tag teams Young Bucks and FTR, Tony Khan should give a longer rope to Quen and Kassidy.

During their stay with All Elite Wrestling, the two stars have accumulated a decent fanbase, which shows that they could be the face of the tag team division. The duo recently said that they take pride in being AEW Originals, stating that they intend to remain with the Jacksonville-based promotion forever.

If Tony Khan hands over the leadership of the tag team division to The Private Party, it could end up being a wise investment in the long term.

#3. Buddy Matthews should get a singles push

Buddy Matthews debuted in AEW in February 2022. The Best Kept Secret immediately aligned himself with The House of Black, a group led by his former nemesis, Malakai Black.

The duo continued to work together as a unit for the next three years. With The Dutch Destroyer's reported exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion, Tony Khan now has a chance to pull the trigger on a singles push for the Australian star.

Many fans argue that The House of Black somewhat held back Matthews from realizing his true potential. The Best Kept Secret remained stuck in the Trios division for a long time, not getting the chance to shine much as a solo talent.

Despite not getting a consistent push, Buddy Matthews chose to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling in July 2024, proving his hunger to be a top player in the promotion.

Now that Matthews is no longer in the shadow of Malakai Black, he should get a consistent run in the singles division. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion could begin his campaign by winning a mid-card title, before turning his attention towards the AEW World Championship.

#2. Dustin Rhodes should get a memorable farewell

Although Cody Rhodes left AEW in 2022, Dustin Rhodes continues to be an important member of the AEW roster. The Natural signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019 and has gone on to become a certified fan favorite in the company.

Rhodes is currently one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside Sammy Guevara. In a recent X/Twitter post, the erstwhile Goldust revealed that he has signed a new multi-year deal with the TK-led company.

Many fans believed that Dustin Rhodes would head to WWE upon the expiry of his previous stint to conclude his career in the presence of The American Nightmare. However, The Natural chose to remain with All Elite Wrestling, citing his loyalty towards Tony Khan.

Rhodes revealed that he was pleased to work under Khan's leadership, which allowed him to have a resurgence so late in his career. The veteran has publicly come into the defense of AEW several times, dealing with the negativity directed towards the promotion.

While he might not get a World Title push, TK could reward Dustin Rhodes for his commitment. The head booker of All Elite Wrestling could book a memorable farewell tour for the 55-year-old veteran, allowing him to have a similar sendoff as Sting.

#1. Eddie Kingston must become the AEW World Champion

Eddie Kingston is seen as one of the many prominent leaders in All Elite Wrestling backstage. The Mad King has risen as a top star in the past six years, going from an afterthought to one of the best babyfaces in the promotion.

Kingston enjoys a great relationship with the AEW audience, who can relate to his story of struggle and hardships. While The Last of a Dying Breed has found decent success as a mid-card talent, the veteran has never had much chance to explore the World Title scene.

Eddie Kingston is arguably the most trustworthy asset to the Tony Khan-led company. The Mad King has been a great ambassador for All Elite Wrestling since his debut, helping create a positive image of the brand in the eyes of the audience.

The 43-year-old star has always tried to present AEW as a noble force that intends to challenge WWE's monopoly over the wrestling business. The former AEW Continental Champion has cut numerous passionate promos in the company's defense, which often include digs and jabs at their Stamford-based competitor.

It is likely that Eddie Kingston would continue to serve the TK-led promotion till the end of his career. At some point, the AEW President must acknowledge Kingston's efforts and crown him as the AEW World Champion.

The Mad King winning the prestigious belt would be a heartfelt moment for the promotion's audience. Fans have shown great investment in Eddie's character growth, and his win would certainly leave them delighted.

