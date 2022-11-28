"The second person behind Bret Hart that I always wanted to wrestle" - WWE legend names major AEW star as one of his top dream opponents

Kurt Angle has revealed AEW star Bryan Danielson as one of this top dream opponents, placing him behind Bret Hart on his list.

Angle and Danielson both won WWE and Intercontinental gold on multiple occasions as well as a litany of other accolades over their careers. They are both also known for their technical wrestling prowess. Angle is an Olympic gold-winning amateur wrestler, and Bryan is arguably the greatest technical wrestler of his generation.

Perhaps that's why Bryan made the list next to the Excellence of Execution, Bret Hart, when Angle discussed his dream opponents during the Kurt Angle Show:

"Oh, yeah. Daniel Bryan, he's one of my top three wrestlers that I wish I would have been able to face before I retired. You know, Bret Hart is one of them. Daniel Bryan's the other. [As for another dream opponent], I'm leaving it open because there are so many other great talents. He's actually my top two. He's actually the second person behind Bret Hart that I always wanted to wrestle, but never could." (H/T Fightful)

Angle retired in 2019. His farewell has long been touted as one of the most devastatingly underwhelming affairs, a mild six-minute match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin.

Bryan Danielson doesn't plan to wrestle full-time after his current AEW contract

Another wrestler perhaps looking beyond his wrestling career is Bryan Danielson. Having already been forced into retirement through injury, it's a miracle that Bryan has had this current run. But he recently confirmed that the end is near as he will not be wrestling full-time once his current AEW deal is over:

“That all said, I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer. When my AEW contract is up, that’s pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler but I like the way some people like Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler and those kind of guys do it where they do it for fun, right?” - Bryan Danielson said.

Bryan Danielson arrived in AEW in 2021 shortly after his WWE departure. He has challenged for both the All-Elite and Ring of Honor world titles but has yet to find any sucess. At the moment he appears to be trying to keep his stable, the Blackpool Combat Club, from splitting after William Regal's shocking betrayal at Full Gear.

Would you have liked to see Kurt Angle vs Bryan Danielson? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

