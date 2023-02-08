The Usos can be dethroned if this tag team returns to WWE

The Usos have been flying high as both RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Champions, beating every team that WWE has put in their way. However, if there was ever a team that could dethrone Jimmy and Jey, they would have to be the "top guys."

That's right, arguably the biggest threat to Jimmy and Jey's tag team titles are Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, a.k.a. FTR. The two men are currently taking their time away from the ring after an action-packed 2022.

Over the past year, FTR fka The Revival in WWE reigned as the AAA, ROH and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, adding those titles to the AEW, Raw, Smackdown and NXT Tag Team Championships they have held in the past.

5 - Aussie Open (1.75%) WrestlePurists Tag Team of the Year 2022 as voted for by Fans & Media/Critics: 1 - FTR (65.5%)2 - The Usos (14%)3 - Young Bucks (10%)4 - The Acclaimed (8.75%)5 - Aussie Open (1.75%) https://t.co/FFHDYgOdDU

Dax Harwood has been very open as of late when it comes to his and Cash's contract situation in AEW, with both of their deals set to expire at the end of April 2023.

The two men have taken time away to assess what their best move for them will be, and a move to WWE under Triple H's regime could be exactly what they need.

FTR has achieved almost everything a tag team can hope for since joining AEW in 2020, and judging by the success they had under Triple H in NXT, combined with the faith "The Game" has put in other favorites of his, such as Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Gunther, The Usos need to keep their eyes peeled as The Revival are likely to be a threat.

FTR have already beaten The Usos on pay-per-view in the past

Another reason why The Usos should be worried about FTR is that their contract with AEW will soon end in April, and Dax and Cash are one of the few teams who have defeated Jimmy and Jey on pay-per-view in recent years.

The Revival successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championship against The Usos at the Extreme Rules event in 2019, which they had won just a few weeks earlier by Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.

The last time the four men crossed paths was on the January 17th 2020, edition of Smackdown, where The Usos defeated The Revival in just five minutes. However, a lot has changed since then, and a rematch would likely lead to a very different match.

Do you think FTR will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

