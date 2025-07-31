The Young Bucks to form an alliance with popular AEW faction after their recent downfall? Exploring the possibility 

The Young Bucks are one of the most popular tag teams in all of wrestling. They have held the AEW World Tag Team Titles thrice and are Executive Vice Presidents of the company. However, in kayfabe, they have lost their EVP statuses. At AEW All In 2025, Matt and Nick Jackson were defeated by Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Due to this loss, the brothers lost their prestigious Executive Vice President titles. Since then, they have been facing severe disrespect on All Elite Wrestling's weekly programming. Interestingly, a few hours ago, Capt. Shawn Dean of Shane Taylor Promotions offered help to the fallen tag team on X. Capt. Shawn Dean wrote that just because the former World Tag Team champions lost their EVP status does not mean they lost their EVP money. He said that his faction, Shane Taylor Promotions, was willing to him them in exchange for money. &quot;Yall may not be EVPs…but you got EVP money still…. and can pay #STP to beat respect back into people…let us help you! 🫡&quot; wrote Dean. The Young Bucks might take up on Dean's offer because they are in a very precarious situation. The humiliation they have been facing is quite ugly, and an alliance with a strong faction might change their fortunes. Only time will tell what the future holds for them. AEW star Matt Jackson paid a touching tribute to Hulk HoganHulk Hogan's passing has shaken the world of professional wrestling. Most AEW stars did not acknowledge his death. However, former World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson paid him a touching tribute. &quot;Would never have been a wrestler if I didn't watch The Hulkster. Always so kind to me and my family. Made videos for my son that we'll cherish forever. So gracious, even when nobody was watching.&quot; wrote the AEW star. Hulk Hogan's passing is one of the saddest things that has happened in wrestling history. May The Real American's soul rest in peace.