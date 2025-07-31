  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • The Young Bucks to form an alliance with popular AEW faction after their recent downfall? Exploring the possibility 

The Young Bucks to form an alliance with popular AEW faction after their recent downfall? Exploring the possibility 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 31, 2025 10:54 GMT
The Young Bucks are no longer EVPs of AEW. (Image via Nick Jackson
The Young Bucks are no longer EVPs of AEW. (Image via Nick Jackson's Instagram)

The Young Bucks are one of the most popular tag teams in all of wrestling. They have held the AEW World Tag Team Titles thrice and are Executive Vice Presidents of the company. However, in kayfabe, they have lost their EVP statuses.

Ad

At AEW All In 2025, Matt and Nick Jackson were defeated by Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Due to this loss, the brothers lost their prestigious Executive Vice President titles. Since then, they have been facing severe disrespect on All Elite Wrestling's weekly programming. Interestingly, a few hours ago, Capt. Shawn Dean of Shane Taylor Promotions offered help to the fallen tag team on X.

Capt. Shawn Dean wrote that just because the former World Tag Team champions lost their EVP status does not mean they lost their EVP money. He said that his faction, Shane Taylor Promotions, was willing to him them in exchange for money.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yall may not be EVPs…but you got EVP money still…. and can pay #STP to beat respect back into people…let us help you! 🫡" wrote Dean.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

The Young Bucks might take up on Dean's offer because they are in a very precarious situation. The humiliation they have been facing is quite ugly, and an alliance with a strong faction might change their fortunes. Only time will tell what the future holds for them.

AEW star Matt Jackson paid a touching tribute to Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's passing has shaken the world of professional wrestling. Most AEW stars did not acknowledge his death. However, former World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson paid him a touching tribute.

Ad
"Would never have been a wrestler if I didn't watch The Hulkster. Always so kind to me and my family. Made videos for my son that we'll cherish forever. So gracious, even when nobody was watching." wrote the AEW star.

Hulk Hogan's passing is one of the saddest things that has happened in wrestling history. May The Real American's soul rest in peace.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications