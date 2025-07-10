The Young Bucks to indefinitely suspend ex-WWE star from AEW after All In 2025? Looking at the possibility

AEW's self-proclaimed Founding Fathers, The Young Bucks, might suspend a former WWE star after All In: Texas. The duo has been targeting Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay for the past few months. They will settle their differences at the promotion's biggest annual pay-per-view this Saturday. Although no championship is involved in this match, huge stakes will be on the line.

Ad

If Strickland and Ospreay win the contest, The Young Bucks will no longer hold the EVP title in All Elite Wrestling. However, if the latter team wins, the babyface duo won't be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year.

Things got serious on tonight's episode of Dynamite. Former WWE star Swerve destroyed the EVPs' limousine during the closing moments of the show, and Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were seen devastated.

Ad

Trending

For payback, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions could suspend The Realest from All Elite Wrestling indefinitely as soon as they retain their EVP status. They can only bring back their position if they manage to defeat Swerve and Will Ospreay at All In.

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Young Bucks have previously suspended Swerve Strickland

On the June 25 edition of Dynamite, The Aerial Assassin and the Most Dangerous Man in AEW faced off against Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. After the match, tension between The Young Bucks and the babyface duo escalated. Swerve Strickland apparently couldn't control his anger and put his hands on the EVPs.

Later that night, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions announced that Swerve would be suspended without pay for a week for getting physical with them.

Ad

“You are so stupid. Per the AEW bully handbook, you put your hands on an AEW official. You know what that means? That means that you are suspended for the week without pay. Get his a** out of here."

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More